Weather

CT: 6/16/22

By Naomi Brown
thetrek.co
 4 days ago

Cold. High. Quiet. All good. Hitched to TH. West to East. Durango...

thetrek.co

Comments / 0

thetrek.co

First Days in Colorado, South San Juan Wilderness (May 25-26)

My friend set off ahead of me, with her light day pack. I followed behind after fueling up on a Hot Pocket in the parking area. The weather was clear and cool at 10000-12000 feet, great hiking weather. The first miles were dry and snow free, winding higher and higher,...
COLORADO STATE
thetrek.co

Knocking on Devils Doorway

I wake Bag Lady up around 5:30am so I can get an early start today. We discussed this last night since it's supposed to be in the 90's today. I have to get the road walk section done before it gets too hot. We skip the coffee, get dressed and are on our way.
ICE CREAM
thetrek.co

Isle Royale-Part I

The day had finally come to embark upon the island adventure. I was full of nerves and constantly checking the weather wasn't making me feel at ease. I hadn't be on a backpacking trip this long before. I'd done plenty of car camping, day hikes, and shorter backpacking trips. However, this one felt like a turning point for me. I had all my own equipment for the first time and I was solely responsible for planning the important parts such as what food to bring, what supplies/equipment were worth be carried, where to sleep, how long would I be able to hike, what route to take, and if finding water was going to be possible.
LIFESTYLE
thetrek.co

Shenandoah Snacking

Serendipity said hello when I stepped out of my tent. I used the privy, got a couple liters of water, and packed. Then I hid in my tent as rain came pouring down. I used the time to journal and plan my next 2-3 resupplies. When I took down my tent, the wet rain fly and mud splattered floor didn't bother me like they used to. They will dry and the mud will turn to dirt and fall away.
FOOD & DRINKS
thetrek.co

Pacific Crest Trail: From the LA Aqueduct to the ER

Hello lovely people! I'm writing this from Kennedy Meadows, so you don't have to worry. I made it here! The gateway to the high Sierra, the next chapter of the PCT. But it wasn't smooth sailing. Read on to hear all about what happened in the past weeks.
LIFESTYLE
thetrek.co

Abrupt transition to Colorado (end of May)

Several state forests in New Mexico closed to all traffic in late May, as a precautionary effort to manage wildfire danger. Ongoing wildfires in New Mexico left few resources for any other outbreaks. On May 19, upon regaining cell phone service on trail, I learned that three different forests had...
COLORADO STATE
thetrek.co

It Begins, SOBO Days 1-10

6 JUN, Millinocket: After 2 days of Amtrak sleeper car from Orlando (awesome), a night in NYC area, train to Boston where almost had a knee blown out by a careless fellow passenger (not so awesome) and 2 nice bus rides in ME, was great hanging out with Scooter, Bestie, and Noah (insert "Tequila Song"). Next evening, too amped to sleep so woke up my Trail Buddy Noah (who was dutifully snoozing early) and said let's get a beer at the "Blue Ox" Being a trooper, we walked over and actually had some nice Baxter IPAs, met some fellow hikers, and enjoyed the company of "Jack." All of a sudden it's going on 11pm. Oops.
MILLINOCKET, ME
NewsBreak
Weather
thetrek.co

17 and a Native New Yorker: How I Ended Up On the AT

Hi! I am a 17-year-old from New York City who decided in 2021 to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail. I am an avid reader of philosophy, a poet, a passionate debater, and a furiously determined soul. Also, I love mangoes. I'm afraid not even the trail can stop me from eating them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

