CT: 6/16/22

The day had finally come to embark upon the island adventure. I was full of nerves and constantly checking the weather wasn’t making me feel at ease. I hadn’t be on a backpacking trip this long before. I’d done plenty of car camping, day hikes, and shorter backpacking trips. However, this one felt like a turning point for me. I had all my own equipment for the first time and I was solely responsible for planning the important parts such as what food to bring, what supplies/equipment were worth be carried, where to sleep, how long would I be able to hike, what route to take, and if finding water was going to be possible.

