CT: 6/16/22

6 JUN, Millinocket: After 2 days of Amtrak sleeper car from Orlando (awesome), a night in NYC area, train to Boston where almost had a knee blown out by a careless fellow passenger (not so awesome) and 2 nice bus rides in ME, was great hanging out with Scooter, Bestie, and Noah (insert “Tequila Song”). Next evening, too amped to sleep so woke up my Trail Buddy Noah (who was dutifully snoozing early) and said let’s get a beer at the “Blue Ox” Being a trooper, we walked over and actually had some nice Baxter IPAs, met some fellow hikers, and enjoyed the company of “Jack.” All of a sudden it’s going on 11pm. Oops.
