ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEA2r_0gFJhzr300

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of abuse, ‘cult-like’ behavior

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mark Millar
Person
Ezra Miller
GAMINGbible

Netflix Halts Production On Upcoming Show After Two Actors Killed

Netflix has issued a statement in response to the tragic accident that took place during production of its new Mark Millar show The Chosen One. Two actors, Raymundo Garduno (professionally known as Paco Mufote) and Juan Francisco Aguilar, were killed after a van connected to the production crashed in Mexico's Baja California peninsula last Thursday. Six other cast and crew members were reportedly injured during the accident, which is said to have occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.
ACCIDENTS
Variety

‘The Chosen One’ Accident Survivor Says He Doesn’t Blame the Driver or Production Company Behind Netflix’s Show

Click here to read the full article. A survivor of the Baja California accident that claimed the lives of actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González from the Netflix series “The Chosen One” says he doesn’t blame the van driver or the production company. But actor Yeray Albelda says it’s the norm that “people are exhausted” in many productions. The Mexican actors union ANDA also held a remote press conference Tuesday to weigh in on the fatal crash. In an interview with Variety, Albelda, one of the six survivors of the crash, said he was told that a mechanical failure might...
ACCIDENTS
WBRE

Burglar steals Barbies worth $2k from storage unit

DELAWARE WATER GAP BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a suspected burglar who they say stole collectible Barbie dolls among other items from a storage unit in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 18 around 1:30 p.m. the PSP Stroudsburg unit was dispatched to the Axis Storage Center […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Actor#Traffic Accident#The Baja California Sur#American#Nexstar Media Inc
TODAY.com

2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Two Actors From Forthcoming Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ Killed in Car Crash Near Filming Location

Tragedy has struck the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One. According to Deadline, two actors from the upcoming series died Thursday after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Mexico. The accident reportedly occurred Thursday near Mulegé on the Baja California Sur peninsula, where a van carrying cast and crew flipped off the road. The series was reportedly being filmed in nearby Santa Rosalia when the accident took place.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Netflix
WBRE

Agnes Flood documentary to premier at F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week is the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood and a documentary about it will premier this week in Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitness News was joined by executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Alan Stout and historian Tony Brooks, who both worked on the documentary. The documentary […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Deadline

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures And Blumhouse Developing Lizzie Johnson’s ‘Paradise: One Town’s Struggle To Survive An American Wildfire’ As Feature FIlm

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse are developing Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle To Survive an American Wildfire, as a feature film. They will also take stories of bus driver Kevin McKay and school teacher Mary Ludwig who helped navigate a bus full of children through a deadly wildfire to fully develop the story. Described as a tour de force, the book is the definitive firsthand account of California’s Camp Fire, the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century and examines what went wrong and how to avert future tragedies as the...
PARADISE, CA
WBRE

2022 GOLF CHALLENGE: Fox Hill

After a draw in the opening week, A.J. Donatoni heads to Fox Hill Country Club and faces off with head golf professional Ross Brown. They’re playing the par-4 5th hole at Fox Hill, which goes straight downhill.
GOLF
WBRE

Buff City Soap creates ‘Lake Commerce’ products

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City is well known for being shut down by flooding during heavy rains. Those who frequent Commerce Boulevard know that when it rains, there is a good chance the road will be closed due to flooding. Eyewitness News told you about the controversy over who […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy