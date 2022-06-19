Colorado Avalanche dominate Tampa Bay in Game 2

DENVER- The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 7-0 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a 2-0 series lead over Tampa Bay on Saturday at Ball Arena.

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar scored a pair of goals for Colorado, while Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves in a shutout.

Game 3 is Monday in Tampa.

First period: Avalanche lead 3-0

Similar to Game 1, the Avalanche started fast, with Valeri Nichushkin scoring on a power play opportunity. Colorado didn't stop there, as Josh Manson made it 2-0 with his third goal of the playoffs. Rookie Alex Newhook assisted on both goals. And Andre Burakovsky made it 3-0 on a rebound shot by Mikko Rantanen.

Second period: Avalanche lead 5-0

Nichushkin scored his second goal of the game, this time on a beautiful feed from Rantanen to make it 4-0. Darren Helm then scored on a breakaway to make it 5-0.

Third period: Avalanche lead 7-0

Cale Makar scored a shorthanded goal 2:04 into the third period to increase Colorado's lead. Makar's second goal of the period, this time on a power play, made it 7-0 midway through the third.