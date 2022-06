North Korea has dispatched medical crews along with medicines “prepared by” Kim Jong-un’s family to the country’s southwestern region as it battles an outbreak of an unidentified gastrointestinal disease.About 800 families are reportedly suffering from an “acute enteric epidemic” in the South Hwanghae Province.This outbreak of an infectious intestinal disease in a farming region comes even as the country continues to grapple with a serious Covid-19 wave as well as food shortages.The “enteric epidemic” is likely an infectious disease like typhoid, dysentery or cholera, which are caused by germs via contaminated food and water or contact with faeces of...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO