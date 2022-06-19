Where is Ohio State in study of largest college football fan bases?

If you’ve followed us for any duration of time, you know what we always say; Ohio State football turns on television sets.

And it’s true. The Buckeyes are often slotted in networks’ game of the week slots because they want to get the biggest rating they can. And OSU’s games more often than not appear at or near the top of lists of the most-watched college football games annually.

So, it sure feels like Ohio State has a bigger fan base than almost every other program, but there really wasn’t a study to confirm that. Until now.

Self-proclaimed strategy analyst Tony Altimore underwent a process to analyze the fan bases of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and the Buckeye Nation ended up representing very, very well.

In fact, 50% of the entire fan base was surprisingly made up of the top 16 teams. And that’s what we’re going to focus on here. Here are the top 16 FBS fan bases in college football.

We have a good feeling you are going to like it.

16

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Nov. 23, 2019; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

15

Auburn Tigers (SEC)

Aug. 31, 2019; Arlington, Texas; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after the victory against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

14

Syracuse Orange (ACC)

Sept. 16, 2017; Syracuse, New York; General view of a Syracuse Orange helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at the Carrier Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.45 million

13

Texas A&M (SEC)

Nov. 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.87 million

12

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Nov. 15, 2014; Athens; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.99 million

11

LSU Tigers (SEC)

April 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs the ball behind LSU Tigers tight end Nick Storz (85) during the second half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.02 million

10

USC Trojans (Pac-12)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.46 million

9

Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

Dec. 30, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.57 million

8

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Jan. 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Shane Lee (35) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.34 million

7

Oregon Ducks (Pac-12)

Jan. 2, 2021; Glendale, Arizona; Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars (5) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.54 million

6

Florida Gators (SEC)

Nov. 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators’ helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.89 million

5

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

Nov. 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half H| at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.26 million

4

Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.36 million

3

Texas Longhorns (Big 12)

Nov. 7, 2020; Austin, Texas; West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller blocks a pass by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the first quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Number of Estimated Fans

7.82 million

2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

Sept. 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

8.21 million

1

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) after making a catch for a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the fourth quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

11.26 million

