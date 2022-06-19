Where is Ohio State in study of largest college football fan bases?
If you’ve followed us for any duration of time, you know what we always say; Ohio State football turns on television sets.
And it’s true. The Buckeyes are often slotted in networks’ game of the week slots because they want to get the biggest rating they can. And OSU’s games more often than not appear at or near the top of lists of the most-watched college football games annually.
So, it sure feels like Ohio State has a bigger fan base than almost every other program, but there really wasn’t a study to confirm that. Until now.
Self-proclaimed strategy analyst Tony Altimore underwent a process to analyze the fan bases of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and the Buckeye Nation ended up representing very, very well.
In fact, 50% of the entire fan base was surprisingly made up of the top 16 teams. And that’s what we’re going to focus on here. Here are the top 16 FBS fan bases in college football.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team. But the master of the transfer portal has simply reloaded.
With six players in via the portal and six freshmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the Razorbacks are expected to not only be SEC contenders, but on the short list of potential national champions.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi put out his first Bracketology of the offseason and he slotted Arkansas as No. 3 seed. That’s tied for second in the SEC tied with Tennessee, which also earned a No. 3, and behind Kentucky, which was a No. 1 seed.
What’s most fun about Arkansas’ seeding is the potential Sweet 16 matchup. Baylor is the second-seed in the region. The two are scheduled to play in January as part of the Big/SEC Challenge and played in the Elite Eight two seasons ago, the year Baylor won the national title.
Lunardi has seven SEC teams tabbed for NCAA Tournament selection: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida.
