Driver dies after SUV, U-Haul separate, roll on Interstate 70

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Abilene and have a suspect in custody. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 Block of NE 14th Street, according to a media release. EMS transported a 43-year-old victim to the hospital in for treatment of serious injuries. Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and took them into custody.

ABILENE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO