Ellsworth County, KS

Driver dies after SUV, U-Haul separate, roll on Interstate 70

 4 days ago

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003...

Police: Kansas driver speeding with pot, meth in vehicle

MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after midnight early Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 56 near Ridge Road for a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit, according to a social media report. While speaking with the driver, later...
MARION COUNTY, KS
43-year-old wounded, 16-year-old jailed after shooting in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Abilene and have a suspect in custody. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 Block of NE 14th Street, according to a media release. EMS transported a 43-year-old victim to the hospital in for treatment of serious injuries. Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and took them into custody.
ABILENE, KS
Wilson's Snack Shack celebrating 'Grand Opening' after 60 years

Everybody loves a good snack. For 60 years, The Snack Shack in Wilson has provided lunch and ice cream options to area residents. Now under new ownership, the restaurant will celebrate its "Grand Opening" June 24-26. Sandy Robinson purchased The Snack Shack in May, just in time for the 60-year anniversary.
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

