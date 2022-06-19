Driver dies after SUV, U-Haul separate, roll on Interstate 70

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Progress continues on the new Hutchinson fire station on the Kansas State Fairgrounds at 23rd and Main. "If you go drive by there, they are pouring all the footings around the edge," Beer said. "As of last week, with the seven inches of rain that we did have, we're really on track for the most part. They continue to pour the footings. Once they get that done, my understanding is, they'll pour some flatwork in the apparatus floor and then we'll be going vertical. There will be a lot of changes here in the next month or so."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO