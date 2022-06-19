ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

Driver dies after SUV, U-Haul separate, roll on Interstate 70

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Glider crashes near Yoder

YODER, Kan. — Two people escaped serious injury when their glider crashed Wednesday morning near Yoder. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol a 15-year-old was piloting the two-seat glider when he crashed into a farm field while making a turn on approach toward the runway of the Sunflower Aerodrome Glider Port at the old naval airbase.
YODER, KS
Hutch Post

One person injured in two vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident in the county Tuesday evening. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 39-year-old Horacio Hernandez of Hutchinson was going west in the 1800 block of W. 4th Avenue when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trenton Collum of Hutchinson who had crossed the center line.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Van possibly linked to disappearance of Kansas man

Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a Salina man. On Saturday, the Salina Police Department announced that it was investigating the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who hadn't been seen in approximately a week. Police noted that Thompson was being considered a missing endangered person.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
Ellsworth County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
County
Ellsworth County, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Ellsworth County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

43-year-old wounded, 16-year-old jailed after shooting in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Abilene and have a suspect in custody. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 Block of NE 14th Street, according to a media release. EMS transported a 43-year-old victim to the hospital in for treatment of serious injuries. Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and took them into custody.
ABILENE, KS
Hutch Post

Arrest made during community engagement patrol

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A community engagement patrol by the Hutchinson Police Department early Monday morning led to the arrest of a Hutchinson man on possible charges of drug distribution and illegal possession of a weapon. Police took Austin Peterson into custody around 1 a.m. on suspicion of drug distribution...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Beer: Concrete work ongoing at new fire station

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Progress continues on the new Hutchinson fire station on the Kansas State Fairgrounds at 23rd and Main. "If you go drive by there, they are pouring all the footings around the edge," Beer said. "As of last week, with the seven inches of rain that we did have, we're really on track for the most part. They continue to pour the footings. Once they get that done, my understanding is, they'll pour some flatwork in the apparatus floor and then we'll be going vertical. There will be a lot of changes here in the next month or so."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chief: Supply chain having an effect on fire equipment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer notes that supply chain issues are even slowing the purchase of fire equipment where the money has already been approved. "Everything, not just in the fire service, but in general, we're looking," Beer said. "We cannot even buy a chassis, a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Suv#Interstate 70#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol
Hutch Post

TEFAP commodities available again Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP will host a commodity distribution again this Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 East 4th, otherwise known as the old Eaton facility. The income numbers changed as of June 1....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 405. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 405 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT. This include Reno, McPherson, Harvey, Rice and Stafford Counties. Thunderstorm chances will continue across the region for this. afternoon and this evening. The highest threat will be across. central Kansas. Strong...
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Night on the Prairie set for July 1

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie will host a Night on the Prairie celebration during the Independence Day holiday on Friday, July 1, starting at 5 p.m. The day will include food vendors, a number of activities, including a dunk tank and carnival games. The day will also include a ceremony honoring first responders and veterans. Pretty Prairie USD 311 will also host a garage sale.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson to hold fireworks, events July 2

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Come celebrate Independence Day in South Hutchinson with a free fireworks show on Saturday, July 2nd. There will be free inflatable bounce houses and a rock-climbing wall for the kids along with an obstacle course provided by the South Hutch Fire Department. Free hot dogs,...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sales tax numbers for June released

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sales tax revenue for Reno County rebounded nicely from last month's decline when compared year over year. June sales tax receipts totaled $494,748 compared with $420,486 in 2021. It offsets the decline in sales tax revenue that occurred last month. Total sales tax revenue for the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Bridgebuilders event set for July 14 in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department will host the 3rd Annual Bridgebuilder's BBQ. This year's event will be held on Thursday, July 14 starting at 6 p.m. at the Rice Park Community Building at 44 Swarens. The event is designed to bridge the gap between Hutchinson youth and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

150th Celebration Updates; Submission Deadline Extended to July 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event this summer.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Ribbon cutting for "Mark's Respite" this Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vitality Team of Reno County is hosting a special memorial ride honoring former Hutchinson resident and cycling enthusiast, Mark Call, this Saturday, June 25. Call was an avid cyclist in the community and a charter member of the Hutchinson Headwinds Bicycle Club. Following his death...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Deadline for Play in the Park camp registration approaching

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec wants to remind parents and guardians that the deadline to register children for Play in the Park theatre arts camp is approaching. The deadline to sign up is Thursday, July 7. Registration can be done online at hutchrec.com or in person at the Hutch Rec offices at 17 E. 1st.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy