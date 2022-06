The closing of one of Michigan’s most prominent nuclear energy plants should be a call for awareness of the use of solar energy in personal and commercial settings. In Michigan, we have a one percent cap that limits the number of people and small businesses that can install a rooftop solar system and be connected to the grid. This cap is a favor to the big utility companies who hold a monopoly on an essential resource across the state. Studies show that Michigan no longer needs this cap.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO