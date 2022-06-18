ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filing Notices - OCRM - Elizabeth Bailey

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Bailey has applied to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Office of Ocean & Coastal Resource Management for a minor permit to...

Meeting Notices - REGULAR BOARD MEETING - June 27

REGULAR BOARD MEETING Notice is, hereby, given that the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston will hold its REGULAR BOARD MEETING on Monday, June 27, at 5:30 P.M. at 550 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The purpose of such meeting is to transact any business that legally comes before the Authority. AD# 2005616.
Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
Government
Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

BELCHER, Jack, 91, of James Island died Thursday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. BOYER, Jesse Edward, 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. DUDLEY, Marienne Reynal-O'Connor, 90, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. HANOLD, Kathryn...
$50M Charleston condominium project to feature 21 units, starting at $1.7M

A Baltimore developer plans to break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the historic City Market. Landmark Partners said it expects to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the French Quarter neighborhood.
Kingstree – Lake City Alumnae Chapter makes donation to the W.C. Fire Department

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) is a committee within Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. whose purpose is to develop a close working relationship with the local Emergency Management Division/E 911 to assist the community during natural disasters, and to provide emergency details and information to chapter members and others in the community when these diasters occur.
Public Auctions - Auction - July 7, 2022

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on July 7, 2022 at www.storagetreasures. com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart # 894, 102 South Creek Blvd. Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843)553-0944: Cube 11 Sherrie A Pastor/Sherrie Pastor, Cube 116 Nedra Bailey, Cube 188 Tressa Evans, Cube 215 Natosha Palmer, Cube 328 Allyssa Bowen, Cube 364 Sandy Little, Cube 379 Gordon Bartley Jr, Cube 468 Mario Daquan Sims. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #896, 5850 A Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406 (843)744-2150: Cube 9 Sergio Washington, Cube 140 Alethia Charlene Dixon/Alethia Charlene R Dixon, Cube 143 Oneevia Barfield/Oneevia L Barfield, Cube 222 Edward Thomas Kearn Jr, Cube 240 tasha Ann Peterson, Cube 310 Bryan Folgers, Cube 334 Marvie Wedgeworth, Cube 369 Ricky Martin, Cube 421 Stephaine Candia, Cube 463 Kristopher Patrick, Cube 468 Kiara Hartwell, Cube 479 Nicole Miller, Cube 498 John Little. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart # 899, 1003 Folly Road, Charleston SC 29412 (843) 795-8300: Cube 911 Kenneth Mark Noonan, Cube 1213 Frances Olivia Falen Suggs. Online Bids END at approximately 3:00 PM CubeSmart # 5532 2560 US-52 Moncks Corner SC 29461 (843) 761-7203: Cube A129 Deveon Davis, Cube B208 Kyle Kinard, Cube B218 Neonta Brown, Cube B252 Leigha Smith, Cube B289 Mike Conlin. Online Bids END at approximately 4:30 pm CubeSmart # 5445 3180 Marginal Road Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 763-3335: Cube E36 Asha Reed, Cube G145 Darryl L Smalls, Cube G379 William Cooper. Online Bids END at approximately 5:00 pm CubeSmart # 5447 1074 Clements Ferry Road Charleston, SC 29492 (843)881-4500: Cube 244 George Heath, Cube 370 Chane and Able Productions, Cube 498 Andrew Majewski, Cube 528 Chaquetta Richardson, Cube 529 Tara Cessna. AD# 2007734.
Town proposes tax increase to pay for public projects

Voters in Mount Pleasant might have a chance to decide on a recreation referendum to improve specific recreation projects in the Town. At the June 14 town council meeting, councilmembers discussed the proposed tax millage increase. The proposed millage increase is four mills. An increase of one mill is equal...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work. June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one...
Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
Trash pickup delayed for parts of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in parts of Charleston during the week of June 20.  The City of Charleston announced that residents on the peninsula, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to the city’s recognition of Juneteenth on June 20.  […]
New Dunkin’ location set to open in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open what it calls a “next generation” store in North Charleston this Thursday with surprises for its first guests. The new store, located at 7818 Rivers Ave. will feature the brand’s new design with a modern atmosphere...
