Mike Wilson, chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to explain why he believes the S&P 500 could fall to a level of 3,000. "The market is going to have a really hard time looking forward until it knows that the risk of recession is extinguished, and we won't know the answer to that for at least three or four months," Wilson tells CNBC.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO