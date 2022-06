A game and a show, both for the price of one ticket! That's what you'll get when you attend Champions Bowl 7 to cheer Salina Liberty to victory Saturday. Not only will you get to see championship caliber indoor football as Salina Liberty takes on Omaha Beef in the Champions Bowl 7 at 6:35 p.m., but you'll also get a chance to see acrobatic jaw dropping aerialists on silk ribbons and high flying trapeze artists defying death 40 feet above the indoor football field inside Tony's Pizza Event Center, as a variety of cirque performers from ZirKiss Productions collaborate to create a beautiful artistic vision.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO