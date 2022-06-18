ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Extreme heat is injurious to everyone’s health…and it’s getting worse

By Nation World News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nation World News) – Carillon Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, Virginia, is full, which is taking its share of Covid-19 cases and more common problems at this time of year, like boating accidents. But its professionals also treat sick patients to something deceptively dangerous: extreme heat. The...

wfxrtv.com

Digging deeper into death at Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles Co.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After a deadly mining incident that took the life of a 50-year-old excavator, both inspectors with the Virginia Department of Energy and the Mining Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were on the ground Tuesday investigating the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County and interviewing witnesses.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Potential high water levels; increase in power at hydroelectric plants, AEP reports

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — With high temperatures throughout the week across Virginia, Appalachian Power could be increasing its power generation at its hydroelectric plants. This increase in power generation can cause water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers to rise rapidly and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The power company wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users to be aware of the water levels.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

You may see more yellow jackets than ever this summer. Here's why you should keep your distance

Whether yellow jackets deserve their reputation as a menace depends a lot on how many close encounters you've had lately. But this much is true: If provoked, yellow jackets will sting — often over and over — and summon many friends to the fight. They can build nests that overwhelm porch chairs and fill the insides of abandoned cars. And now, thanks to mild winters and long, dry summers, people and yellow jackets will be seeing more of each other.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Full shelter: 52 animals waiting on adoption at the RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you looking to kick off the summer by bringing home a new furry friend? The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) may have the solution. The RCACP announced on Tuesday, June 21 that it has 24 dogs and 28 cats filling up...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery Names New Chief Executive Officer

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has hired Lauren Dudley as chief executive officer for the 146-bed medical and surgical facility. Dudley succeeds Alan Fabian who was recently appointed LewisGale Regional Health System market president. Dudley is an experienced healthcare executive with over 14 years in the industry. Throughout her career, she has...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Voter guide for Virginia’s June Primary Election

(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Orange Avenue improvements, USDA Summer Food Service Program and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Lynchburg Public Library’s Downtown Branch will reopen at 10 a.m. to the public after being closed due to COVID-19. The hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To celebrate the reopening, the Downtown Branch will host weeklong programs and activities for people of all ages.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Manna Food Pantry serving up groceries for struggling families

ROANOKE, Va. – A program to prevent homelessness, serving up some relief for those struggling, one box at a time. An assembly line was set up Tuesday morning at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke to fill up hundreds of boxes for the Manna Food Pantry, a weekly grocery box distribution program that serves families in need.
ROANOKE, VA
lootpress.com

Crews on scene of mine collapse in Giles County

UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that one person is hurt as a result of the incident, but said that there could be more. According to WSLS.com, one person is hurt, but no one is trapped after a mine collapsed at a Giles County lime plant. Authorities said that 911 was called just...
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days educates future generations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

Charges dismissed after dogs dragged to their deaths in Halifax County

Halifax County — A judge dismissed charges in an animal cruelty case on Tuesday in Halifax County, which animal control officers at the time had called the worst case of animal cruelty they'd seen since Tommy the dog was burned to death in Richmond. Andrew Dease was facing two...
WDBJ7.com

Safety precautions reviewed after bears spotted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several bears have been spotted throughout the Roanoke Valley in the last few weeks, getting closer to homes and businesses. WDBJ7 got video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries in someone’s backyard. Viewers have also sent videos of a bear near Virginia Western Community College and another roaming around 10th street in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Officials identify victim in deadly Giles County mining accident

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE - 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. We now know the name of the victim who died in a Giles County mining accident on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Energy has identified the man as 50-year-old Stuart R. Moore from Oak Hill, West Virginia. Authorities say...
GILES COUNTY, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Fire call at Family Dollar

Monday morning Roanoke-Wildwood, Ebony and Longbridge fire departments responded to a call at the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road. Employees smelt smoke at the front of the store and the issue was electrical related. A crew stayed on the scene until an electrician arrived.
EBONY, VA

