Ellsworth County, KS

Driver dies after SUV, U-Haul separate, roll on Interstate 70

 4 days ago

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003...

Police: Van possibly linked to disappearance of Kansas man

Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a Salina man. On Saturday, the Salina Police Department announced that it was investigating the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who hadn't been seen in approximately a week. Police noted that Thompson was being considered a missing endangered person.
SALINA, KS
43-year-old wounded, 16-year-old jailed after shooting in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting in Abilene and have a suspect in custody. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 400 Block of NE 14th Street, according to a media release. EMS transported a 43-year-old victim to the hospital in for treatment of serious injuries. Police identified a 16-year-old suspect and took them into custody.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene finishes second in Best Historic Small Town

Abilene was included among the top 10 winners in the 2022 Best Historic Small Town Category in the 10 Best Readers' Choice contest conducted by USA Today. Abilene finished second among Best Historic Small Towns behind only Wickford, RI. Abilene also ranked number four in 2021, number two in 2020 and number eight in 2019.
ABILENE, KS
