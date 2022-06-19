Avalanche dominate Tampa Bay in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

DENVER — "We. Want. The. Cup."

That's the chant that rained down from the 17,849 in attendance at Ball Arena on Saturday night, as the Avalanche skated circles around the Tampa Bay Lightning on their way to a dominant 7-0 victory in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Now Colorado is only two wins away from taking home that cup. They hold a 2-0 series lead as they head to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4.

"I thought it was exceptional. I thought our guys played hard right from the drop of the puck," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "Highly-committed on the defensive-side of things, dangerous offensively, we were tenacious on pucks, relentless puck pursuit and that was the entire lineup."

The Avalanche's scoring was led by Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar, who each scored two goals. Colorado was relentless offensively, having the edge in shots on goal 30-16 and going right at Lightning star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. And defensively, the Avalanche were dominant in the checking game and goalie Darcy Kuemper had one of his best performances with his second career shutout in the playoffs. It was only the fourth shutout in the Stanley Cup Final in franchise history.

"This was probably one of our best games of the playoffs," Kuemper said. "We made some good adjustments from last game and really got to play the way we want to. The guys were incredible tonight."

Similar to Game 1, the Avalanche started fast with Nichushkin scoring on a power play opportunity. Josh Manson made it 2-0 with his third goal of the playoffs. And Andre Burakovsky made it 3-0 on a rebound shot by Mikko Rantanen to end the first period.

Nichushkin started the second period with his second goal of the game, this time on a beautiful feed from Rantanen, who had three assists in the game, to make it 4-0. Darren Helm then scored on a breakaway to make it 5-0.

Makar scored a shorthanded goal 2:04 into the third period to increase Colorado's lead. And Makar's second goal of the period came on a power play, which made it 7-0 midway through the final frame. Makar now has 24 points and seven goals this postseason.

The two-time defending champions won't be an easy out, though. It wasn't long ago that they were in this exact position in the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers, falling behind 2-0 in that series before winning four straight to advance.

"They're obviously a great team," Makar said. "Their players are going to find ways to exploit you. We just have to be ready for that. They're going to throw everything they have at us next game, so we just have to be ready."

But those games against New York were much closer than the Avalanche's dominant win Saturday. And it's clear the Lightning have yet to face a team as fast and offensively skilled as Colorado.

"They're playing at an elite level right now. Give them credit. We are not," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "They're just playing at a much higher level than we are right now and I think it was evident watching that game tonight. So we have to elevate our play."

The Avalanche will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead Monday at 6 p.m. in Tampa Bay.

"We don't pay attention to the noise outside of our locker room when things are bad or when they're good," Bednar said. "Our goal will be to go there and continue to play our game."