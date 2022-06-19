ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UFC Austin live blog: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the UFC Austin live blog for Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett, the featherweight main event on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Kattar, the No. 7 featherweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings,...

MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya ‘can’t wait to drive’ MMA gloves through the face of Alex Pereira ‘after I go through Jared Cannonier’ at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya certainly sees there’s a storyline the UFC can capture if things fall into place at the promotion’s next pay-per-view event. Adesanya is scheduled to headline UFC 276 on July 2 as he will defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Also on the main card, a two-time past kickboxing opponent of Adesanya’s will look to get another opportunity to face “The Last Stylebender,” this time for UFC gold in Alex Pereira when he meets fellow surging contender Sean Strickland at the T-Mobile Arena.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Nate Diaz calls out the UFC again, UFC 278 lineup, UFC Austin fallout, more

Nate Diaz is taking the UFC to task once again, but is the promotion going to do anything about the latest gripe from one of the sport’s biggest stars?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Diaz’s social media callout of the promotion and what could be done, In addition, listeners bring up topics such as if UFC Austin is the current frontrunner for event of the year in MMA, American Top Team coach Mike Brown wanting to see Dustin Poirier compete at welterweight, Carla Esparza saying Marina Rodriguez deserves title fight more than Zhang Weili, the current UFC 278 lineup and if it’s a card fans will spend $75 on, which second generation fighter will compete in the UFC octagon, and much more.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier makes it clear he doesn’t care if ‘fantastic little fighter’ Sean O’Malley wins or loses

Daniel Cormier isn’t as interested in Sean O’Malley as the surging bantamweight prospect believes he is. Recently speaking with Cormier on his podcast, O’Malley told the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titleholder how annoyed he is listening to the commentary of his fights on rewatch. O’Malley went on to claim that “deep down” he thinks Cormier simply wants to see him lose, resulting in the unsatisfactory analysis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Carla Esparza argues Marina Rodriguez deserves title shot over Zhang Weili, reveals timeline for next title defense

Now that she’s reclaimed the UFC strawweight title, Carla Esparza isn’t really in the business of calling out opponents. That said, the two-time 115-pound champion still has a vested interest in her next title defense, which is why she was a little surprised to hear Zhang Weili crowned the No. 1 contender after her win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.
UFC
Mixed Martial Arts
MMA Fighting

Britain Hart proud of Paige VanZant for sticking with BKFC, predicts ex-friend Taylor Starling gets stopped by Christine Ferea

Britain Hart Beltran gives respect to Paige VanZant for sticking it out with BKFC. Her thoughts on BKFC vet Taylor Starling are the complete opposite. Beltran faces Bec Rawlings for the second time on Friday at BKFC 26 in Hollywood, Fla. The 32-year-old began a massive 2021 campaign with a win over VanZant at KnuckleMania, and told MMA Fighting prior to her fight that she would be proud of the former UFC star if she fought out the remainder of her BKFC contract despite an 0-2 start.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
MMA Fighting

No Bets Barred: Finding value in a triple-header weekend of UFC Vegas 57, PFL 5, and Bellator 282

It’s an MMA triple-header this weekend, with the sport’s biggest promotions all hosting events. On Friday, the PFL returns with PFL 5, featuring a continuation of its heavyweight and lightweight seasons, while Bellator puts on Bellator 282, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Gegard Mousasi and Johnny Eblen. Then, on Saturday, the UFC keeps right on rolling with UFC Vegas 57, headlined by a lightweight bout between two of the very best prospects in all of MMA, Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.
UFC

