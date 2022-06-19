Artur Beterbiev Vs. Joe Smith Jr. Undercard Results: Troy Isley Stops Donte Stubbs

It took a whole lot of smack talk to get to this point. Or perhaps it didn’t. Either way, social media star turned not half bad up and coming boxer Jake Paul is now officially going to square off against Tommy Fury (brother of Tyson) at Madison Square Garden in an August 6th pay per view event presented by Showtime. “Okay people,” Paul posted on social media Thursday, “he grew a set over night. It’s official, I’m taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.” Sure enough, rather than immediately rematching Katie Taylor, who she fought this past spring in a war, Amanda Serrano will be featured in the dual-main event on August 6th as she faces Brenda Carbajal for her featherweight title belts.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO