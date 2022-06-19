ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Artur Beterbiev Vs. Joe Smith Jr. Undercard Results: Troy Isley Stops Donte Stubbs

Boxing Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy Isley (6-0, 4 KOs) was in no mood to enlist the...

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Insider

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Out To Prove He’s That Most Super of Super Flyweights

The Garden was packed to the rafters that night. Jerry Seinfeld was said to be in attendance, as was who knows how many notables from the worlds of sports and showbiz. There was no mistaking the fact that Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs was a fight of note. Could Golovkin prove he was all they said he was against an opponent of Jacob’s caliber? That was the question on people’s minds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Ryan Garcia On Javier Fortuna: “If He Gets Hurt It’s Not My Fault”

“Most of the tickets are gone, Ryan Garcia says in a recent video from ESNews. “The good seats, they’re going.” There’s no doubt that Garcia is a popular fighter. With a 22-0 record, the 23 year old Californian already has endorsement deals and millions of social media followers and he’s yet to have won a single world title. Here’s the thing, though – the guy can hit like a sledgehammer. He’s also from the looks of it, pretty hungry for big challenges. Little wonder then that tickets are moving quickly for Garcia’s July 16th fight against fellow lightweight Javier Fortuna at LA’s Crypto.com Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

It’s Official: Jake Paul-Tommy Fury To Square Off In August 6th PPV

It took a whole lot of smack talk to get to this point. Or perhaps it didn’t. Either way, social media star turned not half bad up and coming boxer Jake Paul is now officially going to square off against Tommy Fury (brother of Tyson) at Madison Square Garden in an August 6th pay per view event presented by Showtime. “Okay people,” Paul posted on social media Thursday, “he grew a set over night. It’s official, I’m taking this little Fury’s head off. Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.” Sure enough, rather than immediately rematching Katie Taylor, who she fought this past spring in a war, Amanda Serrano will be featured in the dual-main event on August 6th as she faces Brenda Carbajal for her featherweight title belts.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy