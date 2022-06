OMAHA, Neb. — When Texas A&M reliever Jacob Palisch decided to transfer to the Aggies to play one last year of college baseball, its was closure he sought. “I’m so glad that [head coach Jim Schlossnagle] gave me a chance here,” Palisch said. “Honestly, I came here for a little bit of closure. Wasn’t really sure what I was going to be getting into, but I fell in love with the team, with the school, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

