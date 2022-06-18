ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brown secures GAP Grand Slam with Philadelphia Amateur title

By Golf Association of Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael R. Brown, Jr., an old soul with a young man’s game, outlasted recent Drexel University graduate Jeff Cunningham, 4 and 3, for a historic victory in the 122nd BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship Saturday at Philadelphia Country Club (par 71, 6,968 yards). The 49-year-old Brown became only the...

