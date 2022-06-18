New Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will bring jobs, revenue to Kern County

Hard Rock International is a world-renowned, critically acclaimed hospitality and entertainment company, with one of the most recognized brands on the globe. Kern County joins this family of premium Hard Rock resort destinations located in some of the most iconic places in the world. Hard Rock has similar casino resort properties in Lake Tahoe, Atlantic City, Florida and the Dominican Republic, among other locations. Vacationers enjoy Hard Rock Hotels in New York, San Diego, Atlanta, Ibiza, London, Dublin, Madrid, Amsterdam, Cabo San Lucas and Cancun.
Comments / 3