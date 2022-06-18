ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

New Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will bring jobs, revenue to Kern County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKern County is getting its own Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has been years...

Comments / 3

Community Voices: New Hard Rock much more than a casino; it’s a catalyst for Kern County

Hard Rock International is a world-renowned, critically acclaimed hospitality and entertainment company, with one of the most recognized brands on the globe. Kern County joins this family of premium Hard Rock resort destinations located in some of the most iconic places in the world. Hard Rock has similar casino resort properties in Lake Tahoe, Atlantic City, Florida and the Dominican Republic, among other locations. Vacationers enjoy Hard Rock Hotels in New York, San Diego, Atlanta, Ibiza, London, Dublin, Madrid, Amsterdam, Cabo San Lucas and Cancun.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Good news for the Monarch butterfly population, former city councilman Harold Hanson dies and local crooner Joe Peters to sing the national anthem at Dodger Stadium

Welcome to Bakersfield Observed. Our mission is to celebrate life in Kern County by focusing on newsmakers and events and the local characters who make this community such a special place. The views expressed here are strictly my own and do not represent any other company or publication. * ......
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern Living: QVO Beauty

On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson introduces you to a business that will literally wax and trim any hair on your body. He went, he saw and he "didn't" conquer but enjoyed the experience that has Bakersfield residents flocking to QVO Beauty.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County, CA
Community Voices: The streets of Bakersfield — can you figure out the names?

I see they are extending Allen Road south below White Lane. Now the real excitement begins: Trying to guess what they will name the new road. For a normal city, there would be no question; an extension of Allen Road would simply be called Allen Road. But Bakersfield is not normal. You drive down Wilson, suddenly you’re on Watts. Drive west on Harris, and inexplicably you’re on Pensinger. You drive east on Ming and without rhyme or reason, you’re on Casa Loma. Traveling west on Decatur in Oildale, you are shocked to realize you’re now on Olive. And a few miles later you are on Kratzmeyer.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Water conflict is between existing users and future M&I demand

Allocation of imported water between agricultural versus M&I (municipal and industrial) users is not the main conflict to be resolved by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and its customers. Instead, the tension is between existing and future M&I demand, water district General Manager Tom Neisler said during a water supply presentation...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Kern Living: California Fish Grill

SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson ventures out to the California Fish Grill to talk with head chef Louis Jocson about the restaurant and to take a bite of the Hawaiian Shrimp Trio. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. 5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield. (661) 498-7723.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Road closure on 21st Street due to broken fire hydrant

Update: 21st Street is now open but the traffic lights are out. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a road closure in the downtown area on 21st Street, between L and M streets due to a broken fire hydrant, a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson said. A vehicle took out a fire hydrant and there […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
How inflation could impact the midterm election in the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heading into a midterm election with prices still soaring — and Democrats in control of the White House and Congress — inflation is expected to be top-of-mind for voters and a potential handicap for the Democratic party. “Regardless of who the quarterback is during a football game when the team loses […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Biological family of West boys spark even more legal battles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two new legal battles in connection to the case of brothers Orrin and Orson West, have been filed by their biological mother Ryan Dean, and family. This comes 18 months after they were reported missing from the California City home of their adoptive parents, Jaqueline and Trezell West. 18 months later, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Lawsuit Filed Against Tulare and Kern County of California

Plaintiff, Jamyson Harris filed a lawsuit against Tulare and Kern county in California. Case number 18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM. Allegations include kidnapping and child molestation. In the fall of 1991, Jamyson, along with his brother and sisters were taken into Tulare county social services in Porterville, California. By their mother’s roommates. The roommates falsely accused their mother of abandoning and abusing her children. While their mother was out of town moving into their new home. While living in a foster home with his sisters. Jamyson alleges he was sexually molested by their foster mom. Then placed on heavy psychotropic drugs, kicked out and he had to shuffle from foster home to foster home. Until finally he was shipped off to another county across the state of California.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Truxtun and G Street face closures Wednesday

Traffic lanes on Truxtun Avenue will be closed Wednesday, and portions of G Street might also be impacted, the city of Bakersfield announced. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the eastbound side of Truxtun Avenue between D and H streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There could also be temporary closures on G Street.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Summer temperatures begin with scattered showers on their way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The summer solstice is bringing summer heat Tuesday. Wednesday we'll see a slight cool down as monsoonal moisture and a low-pressure system brings thunderstorm possibilities throughout Kern. Triple-digits will begin Tuesday seeing highs of 100 degrees on the Valley floor. Our neighbors in the mountains...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern County Fair Budweiser concert lineup released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair Budweiser Pavilion Concert stage has released its 2022 lineup. The fair runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2. Admission to the concert is free with tickets to the Kern County Fair. Tickets are not on sale yet, but check the Kern County Fair website for availability.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Truxtun Avenue reduced to one lane starting Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Truxtun Avenue's eastbound lanes between D and H streets are scheduled to be reduced to one lane Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the City of Bakersfield. The lanes closure will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. The city said in a news...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

