JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two bicyclists were hit by a vehicle Sunday near the Evergreen exits from Interstate 70. Investigators are looking for the driver because the hit-and-run incident appears to be a deliberate act. “I was not an accident,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton told CBS4, “The way it was described to me, it was an intentional act.” One of the cyclists is in critical condition because of injuries suffered in the collision. The other cyclist was not seriously injured. We are looking for this 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900) involved in a hit & run. At...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO