BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. David Floyd McCoy (Little Dave), 50 years of age of Wallace, WV sadly passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He is survived by his parents, David C. McCoy of Fairmont, WV and Rebecca McCoy Spatafore, of Bridgeport, WV. He is also survived by his sister, Carrie Biddle and her husband, Scott, and their son, Hunter Reid.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO