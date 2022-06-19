ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuceD_0gFIxV8m00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.

The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.

WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Listen, there is no world history, there is no human history, without Black history,” Scott said.

Additionally, Scott said, it was great to see local vendors profiting from the community as its members bought food and drinks at Druid Hill Park, which is “critical for Baltimore” and “central to Black culture.”

The mayor said he was looking forward to seeing The O’Jays perform on Sunday evening.

“It’s a wonderful lineup for every age group, whole families,” he said. “Everyone come out to Druid Hill Park. Make sure you don’t miss it.”

The O’Jays are slated to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday’s Performances

  • 3:00 p.m.: Le’Andria Johnson
  • 4:00 p.m.: El DeDarge
  • 5:15 p.m.: Rotimi
  • 6:10 p.m.: DJ Tanz and Friends
  • 7:00 p.m.: The O’Jays

Comments / 7

donna martin
2d ago

This young man could care less about the murderers that happening on the street of Baltimore. He sure don't care about the criminal.

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

2022 AFRAM Festival Showed Baltimore At Its Best

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Druid Hill Park was full of energy and excitement amid Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. Nearly 200,000 people attended the 2022 AFRAM festival at the park to celebrate Black culture in Baltimore.  WJZ was a media sponsor of the festival. There was no shortage of noise as tens of thousands of people filled Druid Hill Park for the return of AFRAM. “This is my first time here,” Brandy Bush said of the festival. “I’m loving the environment . . . I’m actually enjoying it, and it hasn’t even started yet.” Dorothy Witherspoon said she was glad to attend the festival, which reduced its...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

LIST: How To Celebrate Baltimore Pride This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday marks the start of Baltimore Pride, and the city is ready to celebrate and recognize its SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ community with panels, parties, a film festival, workshops and, of course, a parade. The celebration is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. Pride is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city The city estimates the festivities will bring 50,000 people from the region to Baltimore. Pride kicks off on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Baltimore Pride Center...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Ferguson, Mfume endorse Wes Moore for governor

Author and entrepreneur Wes Moore picked up two significant endorsements for his campaign for Governor Tuesday, from Senate President Bill Ferguson and Baltimore Congressman Kweisi Mfume. Ferguson had refrained from weighing in on the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field until Tuesday. The only previous endorsement he made was for fellow District...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

After Conservation, AVAM’s Iconic Giant Whirligig Returns This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s American Visionary Art Museum gets its trademark outdoor art installation, the Vollis Simpson Giant Whirligig, back on Tuesday. The 55-foot tall kinetic sculpture was disassembled and shipped to conservationists at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum in Wilson, North Carolina in January after the museum got a $50,000 grant from the state to preserve it. North Carolina artist Vollis Simpson made the wind-powered sculpture from recycled industrial materials, a craft the former farm machinery repairman became synonymous with in his hometown of Wilson, where 30 of his works are on display in a park. Simpson and his two sons traveled to the museum the year it opened, in 1995, to personally install the sculpture, named “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” The sculpture sustained 27 years of rain, wind and snow since Vollis installed it. Now, the newly conserved sculpture will be erected in its same position Tuesday in what the museum calls a “dramatic” crane-assisted lift. According to the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, Simpson continued making his sculptures until a few months before his death in 2013 at the age of 94.  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison

Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Crabs in Baltimore, Maryland

Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Towson U renaming dormitories for 1st Black graduates

TOWSON, Md. — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired in May 2021. Two Towson University dormitories that were once named for signers of the Declaration of Independence who enslaved hundreds are being renamed for the school's first Black graduates. The University System of...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Druid Hill Park#Black History#Politics Local#Afram Festival#Wjz#O Jays
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Video: “ATVs on the National Mall”

Thanks to C for sending: “around 8pm [Sunday night] and cross streets were Constitution and 14th!”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and…
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Mothers Express Hesitancy About COVID Vaccines For Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 vaccines for young children are on the way to Maryland days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided the shots should be made available to children under the age of 5. The CDC and the FDA have both given their approval to administer two COVID vaccines to children as young as six months old. But some Baltimore mothers are hesitant to vaccinate their children. “They’re too small to take whatever is in the vaccine,” Diana Escalera said, holding her 1-year-old son. “To put something in a child very young and not allow their immune system to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy