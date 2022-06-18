ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers continue to aggressively shop No. 23 pick with Danny Green

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NBA draft is a mere five days away and the Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the more active teams on June 23 as they continue to find a way to get some win-now players on their roster.

The Sixers possess the No. 23 pick in the draft, but considering they have a roster led by Joel Embiid and James Harden that is ready to compete for a title, now is the time to bring in some players that can help get that done now rather than trying to develop a rookie to do so.

The Sixers have already been reportedly shopping that pick as well as Danny Green, but per Michael Scotto of HoopeHype, they are upping their aggressiveness in trying to do so. He has a mock draft where the Sixers are selecting G League Ignite’s Jaden Hardy, but they might not keep that pick.

Per Scotto:

The Philadelphia 76ers are shopping the 23rd overall pick aggressively with Danny Green to add an impact player who can contribute immediately. Hardy, or anyone else selected by Philadelphia, could be on the move.

It will be interesting to see what kind of player the Sixers can get for Green and the 23rd pick. Maybe Philadelphia can coax the Orlando Magic into giving up a guy like Terrence Ross who is a veteran who is better served on a championship team rather than a rebuilding one like the Magic.

