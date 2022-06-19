ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Flight cancelations continue to plague travelers nationwide

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqPnA_0gFIugRA00

Over 4,000 U.S. flights canceled over past 3 days 00:50

NEW YORK -- It's been a travel nightmare this holiday weekend for many people flying in the United States.

More than 4,000 flights have been canceled nationwide since Thursday.

On Saturday, there were 64 cancelations at LaGuardia Airport , 61 at JFK Airport and 60 at Newark Airport .

Some travelers at Newark told CBS2 their trips were ruined.

"My first flight was delayed more than two hours," one person said. "The reason I'm taking this flight is to present at a conference, and if I don't make it the day I was supposed to arrive, I might not be able to present."

Most of the canceled flights over the past few days have been blamed on weather.

Airlines are also struggling with a shortage of workers.

According to the TSA, Friday was the biggest travel day of 2022 with more than 2.4 million flyers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs this week to urge them to improve service.

Comments / 7

Related
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid-Testing Requirement

No industry suffered like the cruise industry during the pandemic. Yes, airlines, restaurants, theme parks, and hotels took major hits -- some even shutting down for a period -- but none had to stop operating from March 2020 through July 2021. And normal (or at least mostly normal) returned to every other travel industry much faster than it has for cruise lines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

In the Midst of Hundreds of Canceled Flights, Delta Air Lines Did Something Completely Unexpected. It's What Every Company Should Do

When something goes wrong, just do whatever it takes to make it right. Travel has been making something of a comeback lately. As the pandemic has ebbed, and as people have begun to return to whatever "normal life" looks like, at this point, a lot of them are more willing to get on an airplane than at any point over the last two years.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#Flights Canceled#Jfk Airport#Tsa#Plague#Transportation
Apartment Therapy

I Only Ever Travel With Carry-On Luggage and This Is How I Do It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Ah, summer vacations! One of my New Year’s resolutions is to go on at least one vacation this year, and I’m already flexing my packing muscles after two years of staying at home. I must admit, I pride myself on being able to pack everything I need in a carry-on, since the last thing I want to do once I arrive at my vacation spot is head to baggage claim and wait for my checked luggage. It always adds extra time, and I can’t help but feel a slight sense of anxiety as I search for my luggage amidst everyone else’s. Plus, in the past, if I was checking a bag, it was because I packed four extra pairs of shoes I thought I might wear, then never actually did. I’ve learned a lot since then, and perfecting the art of traveling with carry-on luggage saves me time, money, and keeps travel anxiety at bay.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy