A series of illegal sideshows made for a chaotic Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Santa Rosa. Police received reports of shots fired, fireworks being launched, threats being made with a gun, two bystanders getting assaulted, and two cars on fire. The largest sideshow featured about 150 vehicles and 250 spectators in east Santa Rosa, just before midnight Saturday. That’s where two people were reportedly assaulted by fellow spectators. They were not seriously hurt. The first car fire of the night happened at Stony Point Road and Todd Avenue. The second happened at Frazier Avenue and Petaluma Hill Road. Police say spectators there started climbing on a fire engine after it arrived and taking pictures and videos of themselves.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO