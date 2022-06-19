ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Pleasant Beach takes steps to prevent pop-up parties

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2II2uE_0gFIrZJa00

Point Pleasant Beach officials hope to prevent unruly pop-up parties 01:58

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. -- Police and city leaders in several Jersey Shore towns are ready to shut down any raucous pop-up parties.

In recent weeks, content creators on TikTok or other social media platforms have galvanized thousands of people to head to the Jersey Shore.

The latest pop-up party took place in Long Branch last month. It drew nearly 5,000 people, numerous fights were reported and dozens were arrested.

"The Long Branch situation, I think, again, opened a lot of eyes across the Tri-State Area," Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra told CBS2's Astrid Martinez.

READ MORE: More than a dozen arrested at out-of-control "pop-up" party in Long Branch, N.J.

In recent days, there were flyers circling online promoting a pop-up party in Point Pleasant Beach, encouraging attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana, and even participate in boxing matches.

It was a cause for concern for local business owners.

"The teens that come to these pop-up parties aren't supporting the town. They're not supporting any of the local businesses in town. They're not supporting my business here, and they're just causing destruction," business owner Pasquale Storino said. "There was a sense of angst, not wanting it to happen here in Point Pleasant Beach, and just seeing the damage that happened to Long Branch and the businesses and the residents there."

"It was general chaos, a lot of litter left behind in the streets, as well. And that's nothing that any kind of community that's looking to attract families from all over really wants," Kanitra said.

City leaders worked quickly to shut down any party momentum.

RELATED STORY: Toms River imposes curfew in effort to stop large pop-up parties, joining other Jersey Shore towns

"There's only 24 officers here in Point Pleasant Beach that are full-time. They were all up here today. The Ocean County sheriff's department sent a lot of resources up as well," Kanitra said.

The mayor filed a lawsuit. A judge issued a court order Wednesday requiring organizers to post notices warning that the parties have been canceled and urging people not to come. Going forward, organizers of large gatherings must also obtain a city permit.

"So finding a solution to the root cause of these pop-up parties and de-incentivizing the organizers and the promoters from doing this on a regular basis and feeling that they'll have repercussions for their actions is really important," Kanitra said.

READ MORE: Two Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties

Despite the judge's ruling, the police in Point Pleasant Beach were still prepared just in case anyone got unruly.

"For a seasonal business, we really only have three months a year. Days like today are extremely important. We try not to lose a weekend to something like that happening," Storino said.

So that chaos won't deter families who help boost the local economy from coming to the beach.

There could still be another pop-up party planned. The Point Pleasant Beach mayor found a flyer online promoting a gathering in Asbury Park at the end of June. The mayor said he and his team are actively monitoring social media posts to disrupt any parties.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

This Ocean County Diner Ranks as One of the Best in New Jersey

We see so many "lists" these days and many include food. We see a bunch of reports detailing the best places to eat not only here in Ocean County, but around the Garden State. The latest list we have to talk about is one that was recently highlighted by Patch concerning the best diners here in New Jersey. According to this article, one local diner in Ocean County made the list of best in Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is This The Best New Wing Joint In Monmouth County, New Jersey?

Is this going to be your new place for chicken wings? I have seen nothing but amazing reviews about this new wing spot in Monmouth County. For this article, I want to highlight a business that was mentioned in an up-and-coming Facebook group that offers tremendous insight for New Jersey's best wings. This group is called Jersey Wing Joints, and if you are a fan of chicken wings, you need to join the group. Every day people post pictures and reviews about what wings they think are the best in New Jersey. Sometimes people will let you know what not to eat, but all in all it's great recommendations.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Long Branch, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Crime & Safety
thesandpaper.net

Last-Ditch Effort for Inlet Bridge

Most students of American history know that in October 1929 the stock market crashed, helping to lead America into a depression that would change it forever. But in September of that year it still hadn’t happened. The Asbury Park Press of Sept. 16, 1929 was looking to the future.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Crane truck overturns on Garden State Parkway in Clark, NJ

CLARK — An overturned crane truck blocked the northbound Garden State Parkway during Thursday morning's commute. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the driver was severely injured. The truck flipped over around 6:45 a.m., blocking three of the five lanes near Exit 135 (Central Ave) in Clark, creating a backup...
CLARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Marijuana#Jersey Shore#Tiktok
94.3 The Point

Huge 13,000+ acre NJ wildfire nearly contained, largest in 15 years

The smell of smoke continues to linger across much of New Jersey as the Mullica River wildfire has nearly been contained. The Mullica River wildfire remains 95% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. 13,500 acres have burned so far. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that the fire will not consume more than a projected 15,175-acre containment area.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

How Cool! Dinosaurs Are Coming to Ocean County, NJ

This is so cool for the whole family. Jurassic World: Dominion is taking over the box office. Now, the dinosaurs are ready to take over Ocean County. Are you ready?. I'm not sure what it is, but I'm totally into dinosaurs. I've been through three different of these dinosaur drive-thrus and each one I went through was incredibly, awesome. I'm sure this one will be no different.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Owners say it's time Fanwood, N.J. end ban on dogs in public parks

FANWOOD, N.J. -- Dog owners in one New Jersey town are barking back against an ordinance that bans our four-legged friends from public parks. Many residents there say it's time to let the dogs into the parks. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Monday, the controversial law in Fanwood might be changing soon. Most would say the 2-year-old Goldendoodle named Beckett is a good boy, but even Beckett has his beefs. "Neighbor comes out, starts yelling at me with a frying pan and a metal spoon: 'Get out of...
FANWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tuckerton Suspends Volunteer Fire Company

TUCKERTON – Local residents shouldn’t expect the Tuckerton Borough Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 to show up as first responders on emergency scenes – at least for now. Borough officials indefinitely suspended the volunteer fire company as its designated first responder earlier this month. Authorities cited concerns about the health, safety, and welfare of residents, as well as active members of the fire company itself.
TUCKERTON, NJ
CBS New York

Rapper Lil TJay 1 of 2 people shot overnight near shopping plaza in Edgewater, New Jersey

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Police responded to a double shooting in Edgewater involving a rapper. The two scenes were about a half mile from each other. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, it was at a busy shopping plaza on River Road where a little after midnight police say a 21-year-old man was shot. CBS2 has since learned that man is rapper Lil TJay. Police say another victim was found just down the road at a gas station. Lil TJay is a well-known artist, with millions of followers on social media and signed to Columbia Records. He's from the Bronx but is known to spend time in Edgewater,...
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

Staten Island residents warned about string of break-ins caught on video

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island couple spoke out Thursday about a terrifying break-in at their home. They're hoping to warn others to be on alert. As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, the break-in is part of a larger pattern under investigation by the NYPD. "At 3:30 in the morning, we had a very scary experience," Marcello Sciarrino said. Monday morning, While Sciarrino, his wife and children were soundly sleeping, security video caught a group of suspects outside the back door of their home in the Todt Hill section. One suspect hurled a large stone, shattering the glass, and the group rushed inside. "We hear what seems...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy