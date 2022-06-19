ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Andrew Wiggins' Bold Statement About Next Season

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Championship on Thursday evening at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recently, Wiggins made a bold claim that Warriors fans will love (via 95.7 The Game).

Tweet from 95.7 The Game: Andrew Wiggins: "I feel like next year we're gonna be even better."

Wiggins had quite the season; starting in the All-Star Game and winning his first NBA Championship.

Making the All-Star game was also a first for the 2014 first overall pick's career.

Wiggins will be a free agent at the end of next season, so there will be a lot of talk about his future coming up.

Comments / 29

life@thelake
4d ago

So glad to hear Andrew will be back next season with the Warriors. He is an amazing player! I honestly thought he deserved the MVP AWARD! 🏆🏀

Reply(2)
10
OG 4 REAL
4d ago

With all the young thoroubreads waiting on the bench, it makes sense. Moody, Kalinga and Wiseman.

Reply
10
Shes Medical
4d ago

GOOD that Wiggins sees it as a positive.. worry bout salary greed jealousy amongst team members, outside offerings, and entitlements, things that have dinged, charmed and destroyed other "world class enities"entities, will it be inevitable that personal gain will cause division here? hope not.. envy is fickle, winning is wonderful. but there will be difficult times in every club. let's see if the Warriors can keep cooler thoughts of the"dynasty" that can build. two back to back losing seasons have been replaced by a new run.. hope the members remain tight...

Reply
2
 

