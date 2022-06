BALTIMORE -- The only thing that might have kept Orioles center fielder Austin Hays from hitting for the cycle was the rain. Not even Mother Nature stood a chance. With three-quarters of the cycle completed before a 44-minute delay in Wednesday night's rain-shortened 7-0 win the Nationals at Camden Yards, Hays needed only one additional at-bat -- not a given, considering the rain still in the forecast -- to complete the 11th cycle in franchise history (the sixth since moving to Baltimore) and the first of his career.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO