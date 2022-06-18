ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

Pirates drop swim opener at JCC

By Arron Hustead husteada@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 3 days ago

The Pacific swimming Pirates did not get the plunder they desired in the first swim meet of the season. Pacific fell to the JCC Sharks Monday, 298-209. JCC held the advantage both in the girls competitions, 159-119, and the boys, 139-90. Pacific gained individual medley...

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Post 297 Freshmen sweep Elsberry

The Union Post 297 Freshmen cruised to a pair of wins Thursday in Elsberry. Union (8-2) defeated Post 226 in a pair of mercy-rule shortened contests, 15-4 and 20-5. Post 297 has won six of its last seven games. First game. Union rolled to two runs in the first inning,...
ELSBERRY, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 218 Freshmen sweep Wednesday opponents

Two separate visiting teams came into Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday, but only the home team left with a win. Post 218 (10-5) won a pair of contests against Rosebud Post 587, 5-4, and Wentzville Post 323, 10-0. The first game with Rosebud went eight innings with Washington...
WENTZVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Pacific Seniors drop pair to St. Peters Post 313

St. Peters Post 313 came out the starting gates strong in both games Tuesday. Post 313 (5-1) swept Pacific Post 320 (1-6) Tuesday in Pacific, 11-0 and 11-1. St. Peters established an early lead in both contests. The first game, Post 313 scored three runs in the first inning, but...
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Squids narrowly fall to Fox Creek in opener

Only 15 points separated the two teams Monday in the season opener at the Union Splash-n-Swimplex. Fox Creek tallied 253 points to Union’s 238. Union’s Squids had the higher boys score, 122-103, but Fox Creek gained the advantage on the girls side, 150-116. The meet opened with individual...
UNION, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pacific, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Pacific, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 297 Seniors sweep St. Charles

The Union Post 297 Seniors twice powered their way to victory Thursday. Hosting St. Charles Post 312 at Wildcat Ballpark, Post 297 (6-4) won both ends of the doubleheader, 14-4 and 6-4. Union won the first game decisively, ending the game after five innings due to the mercy rule. The...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Race Across America reaches area

Nicole Reist became the first 2022 Race Across America competitor to reach Time Station 34 at Washington's Revolution Cycles. Reist, bidding to become the second female to win the overall title, passed the time station at 8:15 p.m. Monday. More individuals and teams are expected through the rest of the...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Post 218 defeats Union in senior legion rematch

The margin drew closer in the rematch between the Washington Post 218 and Union Post 297 Seniors. Playing Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 12 days after the first meeting resulted in a 4-0 Washington win at Union, Post 218 (8-2-1) repeated the victory with a 3-1 win over Post 297 (4-4).
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Freshman Legion — Union Post 297 at Washington Post 218

Washington Post 218 defeated Union Post 297, 5-4, in eight innings Tuesday, June 14, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Washington Missourian

Railroad moves to scrap 10 miles of railway near Union

V&S Railway has filed a notice of intent that it will soon abandon rail service on the nearly 10 miles of line that runs from Union to Beaufort. The line has been underused for years. It was decommissioned from the Rock Island Line and only the first few miles from Union have been used for extra car storage since 2015, when V&S purchased the ownership and operating rights on about 130 miles of line from Ameren.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Candidates: Voters are voicing confusion on upcoming judge races

Franklin County judges might have order in the court, but, outside, there is some confusion about upcoming judicial elections for three 20th Circuit Court seats. Each of the three races pits two Republican candidates against each other in the Aug. 2 primary. In the Division 2 judicial race, Judge Ryan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Jcc#Backstroke#Wamsley And Bonds#Crooks#Mo
Washington Missourian

City of Union to demolish fire damaged house

A Union home that was twice damaged by fire has been ordered to be demolished by the city. The house at 207 Vondera Ave. was badly damaged by an Oct. 30, 2021 fire. According to a city report, the north half of the main floor received “substantial” fire damage, while structural roof and framing were destroyed to the point they no longer provide the roof’s structural capacity. The basement also suffered significant damage.
UNION, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy