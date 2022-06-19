Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Outrighted to Triple-A

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. Diaz is hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
It is now dire straits for the Tampa Bay Lightning and their pursuit of a Stanley Cup three-peat. After Nazem Kadri's game-winning goal in Game 4 improved the Colorado Avalanche to 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay is now potentially a game away from having to give the Cup away.
Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
Walker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Padres. His seventh-inning shot off Nick Martinez was too little, too late for Arizona. Walker remains streaky, but with multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games he appears to be heating up. On the season, the 31-year-old sports a .208/.304/.490 slash line with 19 homers and 37 RBI through 69 contests.
Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
Head was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Head hasn't been very effective since the start of June, as he gave up 17 runs in 7.2 innings over his last eight relief appearances. It's not yet clear how long he's been bothered by his shoulder injury, but he'll be on the shelf for at least two weeks. Zach Pop was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Head's place in the bullpen.
Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain Thursday, retroactive to June 22. Gonzalez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, and he underwent an MRI that revealed a strain. It's not yet clear whether Gonzalez will miss more than the minimum of 10 days, but it's possible that he'll see a decrease in playing time once he's healthy since LaMonte Wade (knee) appears to be closing in on a return.
Manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that Mendick (knee) will receive an MRI, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports. Mendick exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to right knee discomfort, an injury that he sustained during a collision in the top of the second inning. The White Sox will likely have a better idea of the 28-year-old's status once the results of his MRI are known.
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
The Guardians optioned Castro to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Cleveland will swap Castro out of its bullpen for another right-handed arm in Yohan Ramirez, who was called up from Columbus in a corresponding move. During his week-long stint in the majors, Castro appeared in two games and was charged with five earned runs on four hits and four walks across 1.1 innings.
Abreu (leg) is starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Abreu is dealing with leg soreness after he went 2-for-6 with a run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday. He's slashed .324/.410/.588 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs over the last eight games.
Pittman mostly played at weak-side linebacker throughout the offseason, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Pittman provides plenty of real-life value on special teams after leading the Lions in snaps there in 2021, but he is a total afterthought in IDP circles if he isn't being prepared to possibly fill in at middle linebacker.
Comments / 0