UFC on ESPN 37 results: Kevin Holland taps out Tim Means, remains unbeaten since dropping to welterweight

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas – Kevin Holland’s move down to welterweight is paying off.

The fan-favorite fighter picked up a big win over Tim Means in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 37. Holland (23-7 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tapped Means (32-13-1 MMA, 14-10 UFC) with a D’Arce choke at the 1:28 mark of Round 2.

It was a strong showing by Holland.

The first round was competitive. The two traded heavy shots, but it seemed that Holland was able to get more power and land the more significant strikes. Means had some success closing the distance and tying up Means against the cage. However, it was clear Holland had the most damage as he stunned Means a couple of times in the round.

Holland came out much more confident in the second. He popped Means with some solid shots that clearly were hurting him. A little over a minute into the second, Holland connected with a hard right hand that forced Means to look for a takedown. Holland immediately sprawled and sinked in a D’Arce choke. It didn’t take long for the tap to come.

Holland called out UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady in his post-fight interview.

“I heard Sean Brady really needs an opponent, so I’m down for that,” Holland said. “I heard he wants to fight in August, but I was thinking September. So Sean, if we can figure something out, I want a third fight this year and I still have time to do two more.”

With the win, Holland continues a successful campaign at welterweight. Having competed mostly at middleweight, Holland dropped to 170 pounds in March and scored a TKO win over Brazil’s Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. He’s now 2-0 in this latest stint at welterweight.

The 38-year-old Means saw a three-fight winning streak come to an end. He had defeated Laureano Staropoli, Mike Perry and Nicolas Dalby in his past three outings. Means last tasted defeat when he was submitted by Daniel Rodriguez in early 2020.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 37 results include:

  • Kevin Holland def. Tim Means via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 2, 1:28
  • Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub shoots down claims of robbery for Calvin Kattar’s loss to Josh Emmett: “There’s no way he won”

Brendan Schaub believes there’s no chance Calvin Kattar defeated Josh Emmett at UFC Austin. Last Saturday night, fans in Texas were treated to a featherweight showcase. In the main event of UFC Austin, Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett went to war for five rounds. At the end of the contest, it was the latter who earned the victory via a split decision.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier responds to Sean O’Malley’s claim that he wants him to lose: “I don’t care enough about him to care if he wins”

Former dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t care if Sean O’Malley wins or loses. Last week, ‘Sugar’ made headlines when he discussed his relationship with ‘DC’. Following an appearance on the DC & RC podcast, O’Malley went on his own podcast to discuss the situation. The UFC bantamweight stated he felt like Cormier wants him to lose.
UFC
