Fighters react to Adrian Yanez's KO of Tony Kelley at UFC on ESPN 37

Adrian Yanez is looking sharp.

The rising UFC bantamweight contender picked up his fifth consecutive win Saturday at UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin, Texas. Yanez (16-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) put on a striking clinic and stopped Tony Kelley (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) with a knockout at the 3:49 mark of the first round.

This victory extended Yanez’s winning streak to nine in a row. He also has four finishes in the five outings he’s had since joining the UFC in late 2020.

Yanez is making noise and many in the MMA world, including his peers, are noticing. Check out how fighters reacted to Yanez’s win over Kelley below.

