If only you could live on cheese alone. We suspect Bell & Goose Cheese Co. owner Anna Cantelmo agrees with that sentiment as she has spent more than a decade pursuing the craft of artisan cheesemaking. Her creamery is located at Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton, where her husband Andre and his business partner Greg have been growing berries and vegetables for the past 20 years. Anna’s cheeses — both fresh and aged — are made from cow’s milk sourced from a nearby dairy farm, and you can find her camembert, hot pepper Havarti, mustard seed butter cheese, Bulgarian-style feta and much more year-round at the Heron Pond farmstand. Additionally, check the website for the farmers market schedule.

