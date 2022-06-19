ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Work coming along on world’s largest bobblehead and it’s twin statue right here in Ohio

themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – June 21, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Food Challenges To Tackle in Ohio

Do you consider yourself to have a big appetite? Are you known for consuming large quantities of food in one sitting?. If the answer is yes, perhaps you should consider checking out these food challenges in the Buckeye State.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Lima News

Mike Cope: Recent blackouts offer warning for Ohio power grid

Ohio just had a brush with rolling blackouts when a quarter of million people lost power due to storm damage. Losing so much electricity at one time is always troubling. However, it’s also an unfortunate preview of a similar disaster in the making. Ohio is one of the top...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

This Historic Lake Erie Island Home Is A Total Dream

A historic home is for sale on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island, and it’s a stunner. With views of South Bass Island, Perry’s Monument, and other islands, this Victorian island home has over 130 feet of waterfront views. Whether it’s having a drink on the large screened porch or reading a book in the hammock overlooking the lake, this place has an awful lot of convincing selling points.
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s how to skip the line at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags. The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Food Festival In Ohio

Some states are specifically known for the food that they produce the most of. For example, Georgia is known for peach production and California takes pride in their avocado and grape supply. Attending a food festival and sampling different cuisines is a great way to get a feel for the local culture. Wether the festival centers around deserts, seafood, meat, locally grown produce, or a specific ethnicity; the food that is available will reveal something about which foods the area takes the most pride in. Also, who doesn't love free samples?
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Our voices are not heard’ — Ohio’s largest police union slams new GOP gun bills

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   No matter how many times the Fraternal Order of Police of […] The post ‘Our voices are not heard’ — Ohio’s largest police union slams new GOP gun bills appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Explaining Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

Pam speaks with Ohio State Senator Kirk Schuring about the latest in the State. With July 4th incoming, it’s important to understand Ohio’s newest Fireworks law. When can you set fireworks off? Where can you buy fireworks? What’s the difference from years past? Take a listen for all the answers!
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Ohioans get ready for the 4th with new fireworks law

No doubt you’ve seen the ads from dealers selling fireworks as the Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day two weeks from now. The difference from past July 4th celebrations is that as of next month in Ohio, people will be allowed to legally set off fireworks. A new law...
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH

