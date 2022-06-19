Don’t Panic: PTA Sirens June 28-30 Will Only be Tests

The county Mass Transit Agency is implementing a new service to connect people to work. Mass Transit is introducing Hele-On Vanpool, a new program provided by Commute with Enterprise, that will subsidize 30 vans at $500 per month. Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from a selection of makes and models, including crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans. In addition, vanpools have access to Enterprise’s Guaranteed Ride Home program, ensuring they can leave work at unscheduled times worry-free.
