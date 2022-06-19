ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Don’t Panic: PTA Sirens June 28-30 Will Only be Tests

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area will be upgrading and testing its mass warning notification system June 28-30. Existing sirens will be modified, and in some areas, new...

bigislandnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Hawaii Island bottle recycling centers to close this month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers (CRC) will be ending operations this month on Hawaii Island. The Waimea, Hilo and Kealakehe CRCs will be impacted by the change. The Department of Health will no longer fund the centers because they say there are other operational CRCs within close...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

County Offers New Vanpool Service

The county Mass Transit Agency is implementing a new service to connect people to work. Mass Transit is introducing Hele-On Vanpool, a new program provided by Commute with Enterprise, that will subsidize 30 vans at $500 per month. Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from a selection of makes and models, including crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans. In addition, vanpools have access to Enterprise’s Guaranteed Ride Home program, ensuring they can leave work at unscheduled times worry-free.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Boom! Slew of Events Planned for Fourth of July in Hilo, Kona

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation announced a slew of activities planned for his year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Here’s a snapshot of what revelers can expect to find on the holiday:. o Beginning at 7 a.m., the “A Salute...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Richardson Rough Water Swim Event Canceled Due to Ongoing Construction at Park

The Richardson Rough Water Swim Event is canceled due to ongoing construction at Richardson Ocean Park. The open ocean swim event is held annually in late July or early August at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo, where the start and finish lines are established and where pre-and post-event activities are hosted. The event involves well over 100 participants in addition to numerous supporters, spectators, and event staff at the park.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawsuit against Hawaii County over access to Waipio Valley moves forward

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge ruled that a lawsuit against Hawaii County over access to Waipio Valley can proceed. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth declared an emergency on Waipio Valley Road, saying engineers found an imminent risk of injury or death by rockfall along the road. It’s been shut down since February.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

New Postmaster Named for Honoka‘a Post Office

Kim Asuncion was recently named the Postmaster of the Honoka‘a Post Office. Asuncion replaces former Honoka‘a Postmaster Gavin Sakagawa, who recently transferred to a position at the USPS Hawai‘i District office. “It’s truly an honor and a privilege to step into this position and to be able...
HONOKAA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Gov Releases Millions in CIP Funding for Big Island Projects

Gov. David Ige released millions of dollars in capital improvement project funds for projects Kona, Waikōloa and Hāmākua. Projects varied from a public charter school in Laupāhoehoe to the Federal Inspection Services Building at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole. Sen. Lorraine Inouye, (District 4 – Hilo, Hāmākua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikōloa, Kona) thanked Ige for releasing the funds.
HILO, HI
KHON2

Collision in Pepeekeo detours traffic on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department advised drivers to avoid Highway 19 at the 10-mile marker in Pepeekeo due to a vehicle crash in the area At around 4:30 p.m. police said the crash closed Highway 19 and will require a detour of traffic for three hours. Traffic is being detoured through Old Mamalahoa […]
PEPEEKEO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for June 23, 2022

Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 70 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight....
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Big Island Police Chief Paul Ferreira announces retirement

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police Chief Paul Ferreira is retiring following a 40-year career with the Hawaii Island Police Department. Ferreira formally submitted his intention to retire to the Hawaii County Police Commission on June 17. In the letter addressed to his staff, Ferreira said he was thankful...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mountain View woman, 63, killed in Hawaii Island crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One woman was killed in a crash on Hawaii Island Saturday afternoon. The two-car head-on collision happened in Pepe’ekeo just before 4 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene along Mamalahoa Highway near the 10-mile marker, they found a pickup truck resting on its side. Another vehicle had severe front-end damage.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several small earthquakes rattle Hawaii Island’s southern flank

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three earthquakes were detected by the USGS on Hawaii Island’s southern flank Sunday. The quakes ranged in magnitude between 2.5 and 3.9, according to the USGS. They were detected between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. just north of Pahala. The quakes were too small...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing underway to potentially unveil new evidence in 1991 Dana Ireland murder

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hearing is being held Tuesday that could potentially unveil new evidence in a notorious murder case on the Big Island. According to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, a group seeking to overturn convictions in the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland filed a motion in late May seeking to unseal post-conviction DNA testing results on a bloody t-shirt — key evidence in the case.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HCFCU Awards $24K in Scholarships to 8 Big Island Students

Eight Big Island students will receive a total of $24,000 in scholarships as part of Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union’s annual scholarship program. The students each will receive a $3,000 scholarship to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities this fall. The eight scholarship winners were selected from a field of 183 applicants.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: June 17, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of June 17, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI

