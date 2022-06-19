Don’t Panic: PTA Sirens June 28-30 Will Only be Tests

The Richardson Rough Water Swim Event is canceled due to ongoing construction at Richardson Ocean Park. The open ocean swim event is held annually in late July or early August at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo, where the start and finish lines are established and where pre-and post-event activities are hosted. The event involves well over 100 participants in addition to numerous supporters, spectators, and event staff at the park.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO