Sanibel, FL

This Week’s Just Sold Properties on Sanibel, Captiva

santivachronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period...

santivachronicle.com

Florida Weekly

Exquisite luxury in Gulf Harbour

This exquisite luxury residence at 11250 Marblehead Manor Court in Gulf Harbour, has been recently enhanced and is located one of the most highly sought country club communities in Southwest Florida. The home has been maintained at the highest level with recent enhancements including a new tile roof, impact windows...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples commercial property sells for $16 million

Napoli Owner LLC purchased a commercial property at 675 Fourth Ave. S. in Naples from Second Generation Development LLC for $16 million. The property last sold in 1996 for $2.65 million.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

High demand and long lines at food distribution sites in SWFL

The Harry Chapin Food Distribution site in Lehigh Acres had a line about a half-mile long on Tuesday. It’s not hard to understand that families are struggling to make ends meet. With inflation soaring it’s no surprise to see lines at two food distribution sites. “We’re feeding about...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Summer means vacation for kids. Looking for places to take them to dine that are nicer than fast food, but casual enough everyone can be comfortable? Check these three places, all of which are in close proximity to beaches and other family friendly activities. 1. RC OTTER’S ISLAND EATS.
FORT MYERS, FL
Sanibel, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Business
City
Captiva, FL
Sanibel, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Villas, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Marconews.com

Marco Island residents express frustrations over short-term rentals

It was a non-agenda item that stirred up controversy and had Marco Island residents coming up to the microphone one after another at Monday’s City Council meeting, to stress their views on vacation rentals. Residents will vote on the ordinance on Aug. 23 and many are furious about its implications.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral development sells for $14.65 million

Latigo Cape Coral LLC purchased the Noble Vines development, 1434 SW Second St. and 1437 SW Fifth St., in Cape Coral from NV Cape Coral LLC for $14.65 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

After 25 years, The Whale on Fort Myers Beach changes hands

The Whale, a landmark Fort Myers Beach restaurant known for its smoked wings, patio and rooftop dining in the middle of downtown Estero Boulevard, has new owners. Mike Miller and Greg von Krumreig, of Fort Myers Beach, closed on the deal this past week. Miller owns manufacturing plants and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
yourwilliamson.com

Come Fly with Me: The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort, Naples

The Forbes Four-Star, AAA Four-Diamond Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, is renowned for its exceptional personalized service, inventive cuisine and luxurious accommodations, along with panoramic views of the adjacent Greg Norman-designed Tiburón Golf Club. The 295-room Mediterranean-style resort, ranked as one of the top hotels in the United States by Travel + Leisure and U.S. News & World Report, is now home to a new immersive water experience, The Reservoir, boasting a 600ft lazy river, dedicated family pools and luxury cabanas. Providing an unmatched culinary program, which takes guests on a gastronomic journey around the world, the resort features four unique dining destinations, including the newly debuted Latin-American inspired, Ria. In addition, the luxury resort is home to a pair of thirty-six hole signature Greg Norman golf courses at Tiburón, which boasts stunning PGA-level golf courses that host two major professional golf tournaments annually.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Volunteers needed in Charlotte County for seagrass monitoring project

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County UF/IFAS Extension Service and Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership are seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay. The summer survey will take place July 11-25. Participants must form teams of at least three and receive training ahead of their first-time sampling. Sea Grant will provide monitoring equipment, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green set to open July 9 in Collier County

Steele Brands announced its newest Crisp & Green restaurant will open July 9 at The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The restaurant is located at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 150. Crisp & Green has 195 restaurants open or in development across 19 states. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. The fast-growing chain is operated by Minnesota-based Steele Brands, established by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016. That new restaurant-centric retail hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard recently welcomed Skillets, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, while Outback Steakhouse, South Street City Oven & Grill and Tacos & Tequila Cantina also are coming soon.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

L’Olivo Ristorante in Naples, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: L’Olivo Ristorante in Naples, Florida! Located in the heart of Fifth Avenue is an authentic Italian restaurant where Happy Hour, Three-Course Specials, and Featured Entrees make it a memorable place. Although there is a main menu, sometimes it’s a good idea to go with the flow, especially when the chef suggests preset combinations. The portions were reasonable in order to keep a steady pace from one specialty to another. The Bruschetta Prosciutto with shaved parmesan cheese was an easy start, allowing time for sipping on an Aperol Spritzer. The oven-baked Lasagna with bolognese sauce and melted mozzarella cheese was hearty, down to the very last dredge of crusty bread across the marinara. As a finale, there’s always room for dessert when it’s Tiramisu. The espresso-soaked ladyfingers are like eating air. Grazie!
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Rocky Cale given naming rights at Mackle Park on Marco Island

Marco Island City Council voted unanimously Monday to name the dock, bleachers and gazebo at Mackle Park the Cale Model Yacht Sailing Center in honor of Rocky Cale. Cale created a model yacht sailing program for Marco Island and has been in charge of the summer youth sailing program on the island for almost 15 years. The Marco Island Model Yacht Club will be putting a plaque with Cale’s name on the dock of Mackle Park with the naming rights that will last for 10 years.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Naples woman records bear roaming her neighborhood

A bear was caught taking a stroll in the Milano community of North Naples Sunday morning. Resident Vanessa Walker said, “We were just pulling in from church from First Naples, and all of a sudden, I just look and this huge bear is coming out from between two houses. It was humongous. I immediately knew it was a bear, and it was not stopping.”
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Intersection flooding stalls drivers in Cape Coral

Cars stalling at an underwater intersection in Cape Coral known for flooding after Monday’s storms. Whenever it rains hard and fast, the intersection of Andalusia and Diplomat Parkway East in Cape Coral appears like a backyard pool. Sudden downpours flood this street quickly to the point that some avoid the area.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli opens in Cape Coral

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli & Catering, a New York-style deli, held its grand opening Saturday at 2924 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 5, in Cape Coral. Owned by Jennifer Castori, Poppa Don’s offers homemade pasta and potato salads as well as hot and cold subs and specialty sandwiches. The deli is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAPE CORAL, FL

