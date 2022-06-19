Toby's House hosts "Dudes And Donuts"

Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls hosted a "Dudes And Donuts" event in Gibson Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The event featured free donuts and coffee and was designed to celebrate fathers, and emphasize that the crisis nursery is there not only to help mothers - but any parent or guardian.

Players from the Great Falls Voyagers baseball team were on hand to help celebrate.

Donuts were provided by Hempl's, Albertsons, Van's IGA, Northside IGA, and Super 1, and coffee was provided by Morning Light Coffee.

Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls recently marked its one-year anniversary . The nursery is named in honor of October "Toby" Perez. She was two-years old when she was killed by her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. More than a decade later, the nursery created in her honor is working to help children in similar situations.

Toby’s House offers free, temporary care to children and families that are experiencing a crisis. “A crisis can be defined as anything, but sometimes life just throws you curve balls and Toby’s House is here to help you catch those curve balls and to make sure that no child is abused or neglected,” explained Susie Zeak, the director of Toby’s House.

