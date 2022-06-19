ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge residents receive help cleaning up after flooding

By David Jay
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvoW0_0gFIddFq00

Volunteer crews worked on homes along Platt Avenue South in Red Lodge on Saturday.

And it's not only the community of Red Lodge but the community outside of Red Lodge also is helping.

David Koch picked up the equipment after the bucket brigade took out water and dirt from basements on Friday.

"Red Lodge is in a cleanup phase where everything that's been destroyed and come out of the houses are being loaded into side dumps and into end dumps," Koch said. "And that's really what the town needs, now."

Koch was in Big Sky, at his job with Langlas.

His company allowed him to return to his home in Red Lodge.

"I definitely had moments where I needed to pull myself away from the crews so that I can take a moment to try to hold it together," Koch said. "And to let a little bit go to let some tears go. You know, there's a lot of people that lost a lot, but there's a huge amount of people that have come together to to help."

Volunteers cleared a large pile of dirt from the yard at one home

On Saturday, they cleared the basement.

"His basement had about six feet of flooding in it," said Brianna Moore, a volunteer. "So we're just kind of getting anything out that we can get out. Everything out that we can get out."

Moore lives in Billings is one of several who came in to work through the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation.

"Montana has such a neighborhood feel anyway no matter if you're, you know, six hours away or half an hour away." Moore said. "So coming out and helping wherever is needed is much much rewarding."

Around 40 players from the MSU Bobcats football team came to Red Lodge.

"We have one young man from Red Lodge on our team," said Brent Vigen, Cats head coach. "We have another one coming this next year. A couple guys on our our squad their their uncle is the head football coach and Superintendent here. You know I just told our guys, this is your hometown. You'd want people out there help and so a great response from our team and we're excited to be here today."

It looks like the team did not send out a news releases and was just doing it to help and not for the attention.

And as with many college coaches, it provided another opportunity in guiding young men.

"The support we get is amazing from across our state," Vigen said. "So to be able to give back however we can whether that's in Bozeman or like this here in Red Lodge, I think it's something that our guys appreciate understand and love doing."

And those living in the flooded homes Welcome to help from the volunteers.

"We're all neighbors and we all work in this community and see each other every single day so there wasn't a question about who should be where," said Alisha Beekman. "We should be all hands on deck. I know that all those of us that are flooded are very appreciative."

"The help that Red Lodge has given me and the help that I've received from everyone is what gets me up in the morning right now," said Taylor Monfort.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lodge, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Red Lodge, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koch
Q2 News

Roscoe neighbors help each other after flooding

As has happened during disasters throughout the country, people have come together to help each other in our area after the flooding. A lot of small town America has emerged during the last week. And people who live in Roscoe and near Roscoe have also come to help their neighbors.
ROSCOE, MT
Q2 News

Summer tourism uncertain in Stillwater Valley after flooding

The flood waters that have ravaged the large portions of the state have receded but the effects on tourism may prove as costly as the repairs. Tourism is the lifeblood of many small Montana towns. The beauty and adventure that many offer are a tremendous draw to people all across the country. The massive flooding has left towns like Absarokee with uncertainty for their generally prosperous months.
ABSAROKEE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy