Elite WR Tate Reveals Commitment Announcement Date

Carnell Tate has kept multiple fanbases anxiously awaiting his commitment, and he has now set the timeframe for when it will come. Tate announced earlier this evening on social media that he plans to announce his commitment decision on Monday, June 20th at 1pm ET.

While Tate mentions LSU and Notre Dame in his post, his decision is expected to come down to Tennessee and Ohio State in the end, with the Buckeye and Vols both having confidence while the waiting game has waged. Tennessee hosted Tate most recently for an unofficial visit, and they got him to campus for an official visit in April, which allowed the Vols plenty of staying power in his recruitment.

"This weekend allowed me to get more of a feel for the coaches," Tate said following the official in April. "From the previous visits, I was already able to see and talk ball with them. On this visit, I was able to see how the coaches were personally and how they have fun outside of football because at some point, football will stop because it was a one-season thing, but you are on campus all year long. One thing different was seeing a practice live and seeing how Coach Pope developed his guys and went through practice. There was definitely a lot of love from the Tennessee fan base during the Mizzou game. There were people asking for signatures and taking pictures, so there was definitely a lot of love."

One other thing different during the April trip was Tennessee's new wide receivers coach, Kelsey Pope. When Tate was last in town, Pope was working as the assistant receivers coach under Kodi Burns, but he has since been named to the on-field position. The official visit weekend gave them a chance to bond more one-on-one.

"KP didn't give too much of a recruiting pitch," Tate said of the conversation with Tennessee's new wide receivers coach at the time. "He kept it real with my dad and the meeting we had. He gave us his background and what the plan would be for me if I went there. He is a great guy."

The weekend also afforded the standout pass-catcher the opportunity to bond with elite signal-caller Nico Iamaleava, who was also in town. The duo had productive conversations as they watched their bond grow over the weekend.

"At first, it was like, 'what are you waiting on? Let's slide'," Tate said of the conversation between the trio. "But as the weekend went on and more time was spent together, it wasn't really about 'what are y'all thinking?' It was just seeing how each other was doing and what we have going on back home. Nico was definitely telling me, 'You have a great QB here, and this place would be great for receivers to come in and make a statement freshman year.'"

"This visit definitely helped Tennessee a lot," the elite pass-catcher told Volunteer Country in April. "With the QB they have, Nico, who wouldn't want to play with a great QB like that? They are definitely at the top of the list with all of the other schools I am interested in."

The elite prospect holds offers from over 35 Division Schools and is considered one of the top players in the nation, regardless of position. Click here to see Sports Illustrated's full scouting report on him.