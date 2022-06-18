Sippin’ on School Street at Scotto’s Wine and Cider

Current:Wine Down Wednesday at GoodMills Family Winery. Fired Up Pizza - All-you-can-eat pizza and salad $22 Per Person. Reservations Please with Eventbrite So we can get an idea for Fired Up Pizza!. Non-Club General Admission No Food $5. Club General Admission No Food Complimentary. No Outside Food or Alcohol. #Food.
Fellow Wines, a subscription-based wine company out of Clarksburg, CA, takes home the top prize at the California Commercial Wine Competition through the California State Fair. The 2021 Chenin Blanc was awarded top accolades this year out of the 1,953 wines evaluated, winning Double Gold, Best in Region, and Best in Show for white wines in the competition.
The newest Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour presale password is now available to our members. While the Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour pre-sale is underway YOU WILL have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see...
California vintner Bill Foley is bolstering his company's presence in Napa Valley with a deal to purchase Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family, Wine Spectator has learned. The purchase price is estimated to be north of $150 million. Founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, Silverado...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends and family are remembering the life of The Firehouse Restaurant owner Lloyd Harvego. He died on Monday, June 13 surrounded by his family, according to loved ones. "As owner of The Firehouse Restaurant, Lloyd understood it was much more than a family business, it was...
Not the Red Lion Hotel in Modesto.Uploaded by xnatedawgx on Wikimedia Commons. I've been reminiscing a lot about my home state of California, particularly Central California where I grew up. The older I get, the more digging I do into this crazy state, and honestly, what I've found has changed me. I never knew so many haunted places were just around the corner from me.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Overwatering. Underwatering. It’s a delicate balance for anyone trying to keep their plants alive, especially as residents are asked to conserve more and more during the drought. Now, there’s a new tool that can help. “In our region, we use two to three times more water in the summer than in […]
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them.
State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m.
He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later.
State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket.
Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.
(KRON) — Fairfield firefighters responded to a two-alarm brush fire at Claybank Road and Horizon Drive, according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire burned five acres. Firefighters first responded to the first just after 4:00 p.m. It spread quickly and eventually damaged thousands of dollars worth of construction supplies and fences, […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – The past week has been a nightmare for a now-former gas station manager in California. John Szczecina was fired after he said he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a station in Rancho Cordova. Szczecina said he was responsible for entering gas...
It is not often that a gardener discovers that a weed in their garden is actually edible. This weed can be added to a salad, stir-fried, cooked like spinach, or added to soups. But such was the case when this reporter recently found a bit of hogweed growing in his...
Free countertop waste pails are now available in Natomas to collect food scraps for a new recycling program launching citywide next month. Starting July 1, Sacramento residents will be required to separate food scraps and food-soiled paper from other waste and put it in their yard/green waste container instead of their garbage container. Collection of organic waste will be weekly and on the same day as garbage service.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The skies over Cal Expo will remain dark on the night of July 4 now that the fireworks show will not be happening for the third year in a row. “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision that Cal Expo will be unable to host the annual fireworks show this year,” Cal Expo wrote on it’s website.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A historic building that has been around since the 19th century will soon have its operations run by new ownership. The longtime dive bar called The Trap in the pocket area of Sacramento was sold recently. “People tend to get trapped here. This is a good feeling and good vibes here,” Veronica […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — A kitten is safe after it got stuck on the middle of Interstate 5 in Stockton and his rescue was caught on dashcam footage. Kristan Turnbeaugh said she rescued the kitten she appropriately named Rumble Strip on Thursday night just before rush hour traffic hit. Video...
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A GoFundMe page for the Rancho Cordova gas station manager fired earlier this month for accidentally selling 69-cent gas has raised more than $24,000, much of which will allegedly go toward repaying his former boss.
According to the GoFundMe page, more than 1,000 people contributed to help John Szczecina, donating a total of $24,087 as of Monday morning. The page’s initial goal was $20,000.
The organizer of the page says that least some of the money will be returned to the owners of the Shell gas station, which allegedly lost around $20,000 when Szczecina accidently sold...
The California State Parka and Recreation Commission unanimously voted to change the name of Negro Bar Recreation Area on Lake Natoma in Folsom. The popular day-use area will temporarily be known as “Black Miners Bar” with a permanent name to be considered in the coming year. Negro Bar...
Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported an early-morning call on Sunday as 200 pallets were fully engulfed in flames at the Costco at 1600 Expo Pkwy. Engine 19 arrived on scene to find the stack of pallets burning close to nearby trees and called two additional engines for assistance, according to the […]
The Stockton Shelter for the Homeless will host a ceremony Friday for the start of construction on a new Navigation Center in Stockton that will provide temporary housing and services to unhoused people. The event will take place at 411 S. Harrison St. at 10 a.m. and all members of...
Comments / 1