Clark County, IL

Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

By Hannah Follman
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say...

www.wthitv.com

985theriver.com

Greene Co. asked to be on the lookout for gas thieves

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being taken from cars.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Deer rescued after trapped on field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they were part of a wild rescue Wednesday. In a Facebook post, officers said they helped Champaign County Animal Control get a deer off of the Champaign Centennial Soccer field. The deer was seen leaping across the field trying to get out of the enclosed area.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Boil Order For Third Street Lifted

The City of Effingham Water Dept. has lifted the boil order issued yesterday for the following street:. North 3rd Street from East Washington Avenue to East Virginia Avenue on both sides of the street. The City of Effingham Water Department thanks you for your cooperation.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

Terre Haute Fire Department adds water rescue team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is better prepared for water rescues. The department formally started its swift water rescue team Wednesday. Firefighters demonstrated the equipment in the Wabash River. The department will have about 65 trained swift water rescue technicians. mayor duke bennett | terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox County Crews Dispatched to Crash on SR 67

Crews were dispatched the site of a multiple vehicle accident Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 7:30 am at Water Tower Road on SR 67. The crash involved three vehicles and one of them was reported to be on fire. There were multiple injuries and one entrapment. A coroner...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

North Knox Student Dies In Car Accident

A teenager died in a three vehicle cash on State Road 67 in Knox County Tuesday morning. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says it happened about 7:40 Tuesday morning near Water Tower Road just north of Bruceville. A car driven southbound by 17 year old Hayla Roark crossed the center line into...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire at International Paper in Cayuga

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Newport Containerboard Mill in Vermillion County is under investigation. That facility is operated by International Paper. A spokesperson for the company said all team members were safely evacuated and there were no injuries. The facility is located just east of SR-63 south […]
CAYUGA, IN
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Where Money Grows on Trees And Outrage Is Selective

While several locals chose to create all kinds of misinformation, tell lies, and even tried to change laws over the county not getting their no-bid farm rent of less than $35,000.00 last year, we can only wonder where their concern and outrage is with the Sheriff’s Office spending $47,529.64 of their tax dollars on body cameras and dash cameras of which most are not even being used dating clear back to 2015.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Lawmakers frustrated over blocked rail crossings and late passenger trains

(The Center Square) – The head of the Federal Railroad Administration was put on the defensive regarding poor on-time service by Amtrak trains in Illinois that taxpayers subsidize. During a recent House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing examining freight rail safety, Federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Two injured in police pursuit in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A motorcycle crash has seriously injured two people. It happened Tuesday near the area of 10548 North Narrows Road. According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, a man and a woman were fleeing police on a motorcycle in the area. They somehow crashed. Both had to be airlifted to a hospital with injuries.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Effingham County storm damage

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of central Illinois were hit hard by storms Friday morning. There were a lot of fallen trees flooded roads and downed power lines in Effingham county. One House in Altamont had a close call after a tree almost fell on it. The owner of the House said he was out […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Charleston streets closing for repair projects

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of road and sewer repair projects will result in the closure of two streets in Charleston starting this week. Concrete patching will begin on Tanglewood Drive to repair several failures in the street. To ensure the public’s safety, the street will be closed to all traffic between Shawnee and […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Campground situation leads to strangulation arrest in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rosedale man is being held without bond after being charged with strangulation and battery at an area campground. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic situation at approximately 10:07 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Peaceful Waters Campground. Isaac Hunt, 22, of Rosedale was […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near the intersection with Water Tower Road, […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation into a two vehicle traffic crash that claimed the life of a Neoga woman. Authorities say the fatal wreck took place at around 9:15 last Friday morning, along U.S. Route 45, just north of the Rickelman Avenue intersection, in the north edge of Effingham. 44 year old Rachel M. Pace of Neoga was traveling northbound on Route 45 when for unknown reasons her mini-van crossed the center line and struck a southbound pick up truck nearly head-on. Pace was flown to a regional hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and pronounced deceased. The other driver, 23 year old Mason M. Thomas, also from Neoga, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. U.S. Route 45 was closed for approximately five hours for the crash investigation and cleanup. Emergency personnel from the City of Effingham and Effingham County assisted the State Police at the crash scene.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17. Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

