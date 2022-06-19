ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

Minocqua's Island City Wine Walk sends proceeds to Lakeland Area Food Pantry

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - One of the many events in the downtown district was the Island City Wine Walk. It was a fundraiser for the Minocqua Island Business Association where walkers bought tickets with 25...

WJFW-TV

Local firework store is working around a short supply in smaller fireworks

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner, full of patriotism, grilling outs, and fireworks. Some fireworks stores are struggling with supply right now ahead of the fourth, but not all of them. By Request fireworks is one of many stores preparing for the fourth, and they say that placing orders early helped them stay ahead of any supply issues.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander K-9 Community Mourns Loss of Dog Park Creator

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Shepard Dog Park is a popular spot for dog owners to allow their pets to roam leash free without leaving the city. Sadly one of the park's creators passed away last year. Tina Taege Werres helped establish the park and was a beloved member of the community....
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill strawberry farm prepares for good picking season

MERRILL- Growing strawberries isn’t easy. But for Mike Matushak, it’s a labor of love. “I personally enjoy the growing of the crop," said Matushak. Working with strawberries comes naturally to Matushak, after being in the business for four decades. “I’ve enjoyed doing it since I was a young...
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

ArtStart's Living Blues

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- ArtStart is known for hosting a variety of exhibits throughout the year, but this one is proving to be a bit more blue. ArtStart’s newest gallery features a variety of dyed art based on the Japanese technique, shibori, which involves folding fabric and dying them in indigo to create unique designs.
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.
WAUSAU, WI
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Local business owners increase reward for helping find a burglar

NOKOMIS - Some local businesses are still looking for the man who burglarized their buildings. Earlier in the month, businesses in Nokomis reported they were broken into. They included the Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe and Hobb's Service center. They initially offered a $500 reward. Now A $750 reward has been...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wausautimes.com

Aspirus’ Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program continues

WAUSAU, Wis. – The perfect place to find fresh food is at your local farmers market. From farm to table, the produce is one of the healthiest ways to get all your nutrients. “Summer is the perfect time to give canned and frozen produce a break – to give our bodies and minds a healthy boost with some fresh fruits and veggies,” says Diane Hinrichs Kelbel, RD, CD, registered dietician at Aspirus. “As a bonus, buying them at a farmers market is a fantastic opportunity to support our local farmers.”
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

WJFW-TV

Local snowmobile dealer receives international recognition

EAGLE RIVER - A local business is being globally recognized for their outstanding service. Track Side in Eagle River has been nominated as International Snowmobile Dealer of the Year. Trackside originally won AWSC Dealer of the Year through the state of Wisconsin for 2021. For the year of 2022, they...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods confronts massive housing shortage

"There’s a tremendous amount of people looking to move to Rhinelander. Whether it’s job opportunities, potentially retirement situations, but really across the spectrum," said Zach Vruwink. The Northwoods is a beautiful place to call home and Rhinelander City administrator Zach Vruwink knows more and more people are starting...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Eau Claire area homicide suspect arrested in Northwoods

PHILLIPS - Earlier this month, a man was found dead in a ditch near Eau Claire. Tuesday night the main suspect was apprehended in Phillips. 36-year-old Phillip Novak was taken into custody around midnight. Novak is the only named suspect in the homicide investigation. The victim Eddie Banks died from...
PHILLIPS, WI
WausauPilot

Chronic wasting disease closes deer farm

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that a Langlade County deer farm has been depopulated due to chronic wasting disease (CWD). All 47 of the deer at the farm have been depopulated since testing positive for the disease in 2021. The 6 acre farm...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

wxpr.org

A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Crandon International Raceway ready for summer season

The Crandon International Raceway will kick off their summer season this weekend. "Crandon International hosts three events during the summer," said Marty Fiolka, promoter for the raceway. "The first one being the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run which is this weekend." The races will kick off on Friday and end...
CRANDON, WI
seehafernews.com

Wausau Woman Charged With Neglect Causing Her Grandmother’s Death

A Wausau woman is charged with neglect, causing her grandmother’s death last January. 35-year-old Kandise Sheahen is free on bond. She had been the victim’s health care provider and had her power of attorney. Investigators say emergency medical services had been called to the home five times before...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

