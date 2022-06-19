ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could This Mercedes Be the Ugliest Car In The World?

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
We're fans of modified cars, as most enthusiasts are. But this Mercedes coupe has us almost speechless. The post Could This Mercedes Be the Ugliest Car In The World? appeared first on...

SlashGear

The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The battle for dominance in the high-end luxury electric SUV sector is heating up, with the BMW iX on the way and the Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron already in the hands of customers. Mercedes-Benz has now joined the fray, with their new EQS SUV, that's slated to begin deliveries in late 2022. The SUV shares many of its features with the EQS sedan that's already in dealerships, which is itself an electric version of the S-Class. The EQS SUV promises traditional Mercedes luxury mixed with cutting-edge design and plenty of features to keep both driver and passengers happy on the road.
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Begins Deliveries Of The Inimitable Centodieci

The Bugatti Centodieci was revealed in August of 2019, but those who were willing to spend the ludicrous amount of $9 million on the car are yet to receive their prized special edition supercars. Deliveries were meant to begin in 2021, but the pandemic pushed timelines back for pretty much every manufacturer on the planet, which meant that development had to wait. Bugatti has been giving us regular updates on the special supercar, of which just 10 examples will be produced, and its grueling testing program finally came to an end late last month. With that, the first customer example has finally been delivered.
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Flying Spur S goes for darker take on the luxury sedan

Following the launch of the Bentley Bentayga S, Continental GT S, and Continental GTC S, Bentley on Monday announced an "S" version of the 2023 Flying Spur sedan. Set to make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur S gets similar upgrades to the other Bentley S models. That means the focus is mainly on cosmetic changes, including darkened exterior trim.
RideApart

Outrider USA Coyote Is An All-Electric 4WD That Could Change The World

We live in a world that’s largely built by and for able-bodied people, with not a whole lot of thought given to accessibility for those living with disabilities. In many cases, disabled people and their families are left to figure it out and make necessary accommodations on their own. Very frequently, if people become disabled later in life, and they’re no longer able to access or enjoy some activities they once loved, well, that’s just too bad.
MotorBiscuit

What Honda Accord Is Fastest?

The Honda Accord has gained a following for its comfortable and sporty ride. If you want speed and performance, which models are the fastest? The post What Honda Accord Is Fastest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drag Raced Against Ford F-150 Lightning And ICE Trucks

The only three electric pickups currently on sale in the US, the Ford F-150, the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV are also the quickest trucks on the market too. We haven’t experienced the Hummer accelerating, although its performance specs are really impressive, especially given its weight, but we have experienced the other two and they pull so much stronger than any previous ICE truck.
Motorious

Monotrack Bikes Are Awesome

We’d like to see more creative projects like this…. Sadly, the enthusiasm for motorcycles in North America seems to be waning with each passing decade. The pinnacle was probably the 1920s, so with a century of cooling off sometimes it seems like a lot of people just look at two- or three-wheeled transportation as a death wish and nothing more. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for creative bike builds.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

