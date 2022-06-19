Could This Mercedes Be the Ugliest Car In The World?

The Bugatti Centodieci was revealed in August of 2019, but those who were willing to spend the ludicrous amount of $9 million on the car are yet to receive their prized special edition supercars. Deliveries were meant to begin in 2021, but the pandemic pushed timelines back for pretty much every manufacturer on the planet, which meant that development had to wait. Bugatti has been giving us regular updates on the special supercar, of which just 10 examples will be produced, and its grueling testing program finally came to an end late last month. With that, the first customer example has finally been delivered.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO