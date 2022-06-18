ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Wisconsin offers 2024 in-state OLB Sam Pilof

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhVFL_0gFISMBs00

During an unofficial visit to Madison on Saturday, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended an offer to 2024 three-star outside linebacker Sam Pilof out of Middleton, Wisconsin.

Per 247Sports, Pilaf is the No. 34 LB in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Wisconsin.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, the Middleton High School standout currently holds offers from Iowa State, Rutgers, and now Wisconsin.

As a sophomore, Pilof registered 98 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles en route to being named first team All-Conference.

You can watch his highlights here.

The in-state OLB announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Middleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Middleton, WI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy