Robin Shepherd Bankston

Sandra Durand, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away June 19, 2022 at the age of 78. Sandra loved to travel, she enjoyed being outdoors and going camping with her family. She loved God and she often spent her time reading a good book. She was a sports fan and loved LSU. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her Children; Laurie Durand Friedman (Mark Friedman), Kelly Durand Gully (Jeff Gully), and her daughter-in-law Melanie Hickman, Grandchildren; Blake Gully, Christopher Cantu (Julie), Josh Cantu (Holly), Trey Durand, Cory Durand, Brooke Gully Sonnier (Jordan), Kaitlyn Friedman, Evan Durand, Jackie Friedman Gazzea (Tristan), Forrest Friedman (Hannah), and multiple great grandchildren, Siblings; Robert W. Sanders and Pam Sanders, Tommy L. Sanders and Brenda Sanders as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Husband Charles O. Durand Sr., Sons; Steve Hickman and Charles O. Durand Jr., Parents; Robert N. Sanders and Audrey Sanders Blanchard, and brother Lynn Sanders. Services will take place Friday June 24, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Brother Leo Miller starting at 1:00 PM and burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Blake Gully, Christopher Cantu, Josh Cantu, Cory Durand, Jordan Sonnier, Forrest Friedman and Evan Durand. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Comments / 0