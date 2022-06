CROMWELL, Conn. — Money is undoubtedly the biggest factor in why many of golf's most notable names have bolted to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. LIV is paying its players millions of guaranteed dollars, no matter how they place in its events. The PGA Tour, however, pays its players based on performance. If a player on Tour misses the cut, they leave that tournament empty-handed.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO