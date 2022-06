BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Prosecutor's Office determined a deputy in the county acted within reason when he shot a suicidal man at a home in April. Officers from the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Nashville Police Department responded to the home on April 20 after receiving a call from the man's wife, who directed the officers to the man's location in the backyard. The man's daughter arrived at the home at the same time and asked if she could hug her father, who had told deputies to stand back and was clearly wearing a holstered revolver.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO