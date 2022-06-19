ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol business supplies fudge to Hard Rock

By Calvin Shomaker
heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock executives were strolling down State Street one day when they stopped in Southern Churn and tried fudge so good they decided to start buying it and selling it themselves. Since 2019, Bristol’s sweet tooth paradise has been distributing its homemade fudge to Hard...

heraldcourier.com

heraldcourier.com

The Arts Depot in Abingdon pulls the cover off new summer exhibits

» Where: The Arts Depot, 314 Depot Square, Abingdon, Virginia,. » Telephone: (276) 628-9091. » When: The Arts Depot is open to the public with free admission Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Abingdon’s Arts Depot is awash in colorful exhibits as the summer...
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Wise County chosen for residential solar program

Solar power is coming to homes in Wise County, Virginia through a special new program. The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) announced Wednesday it is seeking proposals from companies willing to finance and install solar at low- to moderate-income homes in Wise County. According to a Virginia Energy press...
WISE COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Ankle injury brings hiker's AT journey to an early end

ABINGDON, Va. – After completing 1,035 miles of the Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Maryland and raising $3,357 for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Brian "Fes" Stanley has made the difficult decision to end his journey due to an injury to his right ankle. "It was a really hard decision...
DAMASCUS, VA
heraldcourier.com

Boone Dam Road paving to begin June 27, end June 30

Boone Dam Road between Highway 75 and Minga Road in Sullivan County, Tennessee is scheduled to be paved Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30. According to a release from the Tennessee Valley Authority, one lane of the road will remain open to traffic. Highway flag persons and electronic signs will direct motorists through the construction zone.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Troubled crossings: State of two trail trestles has officials concerned

Two remote nearly century-old trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail need repairs between Taylors Valley and Creek Junction in Washington County. The trestles were built when the trail was a railroad used to haul timber from the mountains of Konnarock, Virginia, to Damascus and Abingdon. “We have a number of...
DAMASCUS, VA
heraldcourier.com

Hoosier, Hawkeye direct Kingsport past State Liners

Kingsport pitcher Ryan Kraft crafted a masterpiece on Tuesday night at the expense of the bungling Bristol State Liners. A standout for the Indiana University Hoosiers, Kraft allowed just one run and notched six strikeouts in five impressive innings to highlight the Axmen’s 13-1 Appalachian League beatdown of the Bristolians at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Virginia man killed in Scott County crash

A Bristol, Virginia man was killed in a car crash in Scott County, Virginia last Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Derick C. Wood, 34, of...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Those who knew him react to Bruton Smith's death

BRISTOL, Tenn. ‑ Bruton Smith, a visionary who helped shape Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway into world-class showcases, died Wednesday from natural causes. He was 95. A native of rural Oakboro, North Carolina, Smith grew up as the youngest of nine children on a farm. He made the...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Tennessee’s Booker leads Axmen past State Liners, 12-1

University of Tennessee baseball player Kyle Booker doubled, singled and scored twice to lead the Kingsport Axmen to a 12-1 Appalachian League rout of the Bristol State Liners on Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium. Payton Allen (Kansas) had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in two...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

U.S. Coast Guard searching for 2 missing Virginia Beach boaters sailing from Portugal

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two Virginia Beach natives who failed to return to Hampton from a sailing trip to Portugal Monday. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, were reported missing by Jones’ daughter on June 20. Jones’ daughter contacted the Coast Guard Fifth District command center three days prior on June 17, reporting that she hadn’t received any communication from her mother since the pair departed on June 13.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Battle, Bearcats on VHSL Class 2 first team

Several area baseball players have been selected to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball team. The John Battle freshman duo of Evan Hankins and Porter Gobble were selected to the first team, in addition to Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee of Gate City. Isaac Berry (Virginia High), Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) and Drew Simmons (Richlands) were also first-team selections.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.
GRUNDY, VA

