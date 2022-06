CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago Police Department officer was hospitalized after a suspect took off with a CPD taser at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Officers were conducting a platform check at the Roosevelt stop when they were waived down by a victim of domestic battery at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said. The victim identified the offender, who officers attempted to detain at the end of the platform, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO