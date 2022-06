DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 23, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m. the Decatur Police Department responded to the area of Wood St. and Maffit St., in reference to shots being fired. Responding Decatur Patrol Officers located a 22-year-old, male, Decatur resident with wounds suffered from gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was able to identify the suspect and a search of the immediate area was completed. The suspect, Keylon M. Oneal (23), was taken into custody. A stolen firearm was also recovered.

DECATUR, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO